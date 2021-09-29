Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Drop $11.3 Million on Brand New Hidden Hills Home
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are set to be the first residents of a brand new home in the gated community of Hidden Hills, California. According to Dirt, the couple paid $11.3 million for the 10,417 square foot home which was completed in 2020 and has been on the market since June of that year. The Smiths, who are parents to 20-year-old Willow Smith and 23-year-old Jaden Smith, have owned a different estate in Hidden Hills since 2003, so it should be easy to adjust to the exclusive community. (Will also has a 28-year-old son named Trey from a previous marriage.)www.architecturaldigest.com
