Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Drop $11.3 Million on Brand New Hidden Hills Home

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has always fascinated the world. While the couple kept the inner workings of their relationship to themselves in the past, they’ve become of the most transparent families in the industry with Jada’s show Red Table Talk. Last summer it became public that Jada, 50, was in what she later described an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, 29 and the “scandal” broke the internet with many assuming Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, which Will told GQ for their November cover story- was not the case. Will has been working on a new memoir where the world will read details about his life and his marriage with Jada. He told the outlet that while he doesn’t suggest his and Jada‘s road “for anybody,” the “experiences and freedom“ they’ve given one another is the “highest definition of love.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO