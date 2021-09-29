CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EEOC sues Viewpoint, CampusPoint for disability discrimination

By Malia Spencer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging disability discrimination by two Portland companies. The agency filed suit against construction software maker Viewpoint and recruiting company CampusPoint over the rejection of deaf job applicant, the agency announced Wednesday. The case, filed in the U.S. District...

