ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — State lawmakers say they’re now the first stop for desperate unemployed workers who haven’t received their unemployment payments. They’re accusing the Georgia Department of Labor of shifting some of the responsibility of resolving the issues to legislators. Jamil Thigpen lost his landscaping job during the pandemic, and he’s still looking for suitable work that will allow him to spend time with his son. “It’s hard out here right now, and the jobs that I would go for, they have their employees,” he said. He says his unemployment claims were wrongfully denied, his appeals have gone...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO