The NHL preseason is here and for the first time, the league will consist of 32 teams. We took another big step over the weekend as the Seattle Kraken hit the ice for their first ever game. The NHL’s newest franchise put on a show for their fans as they came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat their geographic rival the Vancouver Canucks. Since their new home isn’t quite ready for fans yet, this game was played a the iconic KeyArena near the Space Needle.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO