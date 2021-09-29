Special Weather Statement issued for Archer by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Archer County through 500 PM CDT At 432 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northeast of Olney, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Windthorst. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH