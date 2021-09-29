Tipp City Schools launch remote learning option

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City School Board is working to come up with a remote learning option for its students. The district is working with the Montgomery County Education Services Center on creating the option.

Tipp City Supt. Mark Stefanik said students that opt for the remote learning option would still be part of the district. He said families were surveyed before the start of the school year to see how many were interested in continuing the remote learning option.

“We got very minimal response rate for the remote learning option. Less than 15 responses that folks were interested in remote learning as the year ended last year,” Stefanik said,

The Montgomery County ESC is providing the program to students in both Montgomery and Miami counties. It combines remote learning with some live, zoom-type classroom experiences for students.

The remote learning option comes at a cost of $1,6000 per student. There is funding created as part of the Cares Act that is set to cover remote and online learning cost. Stefanik said the district has a plan in place and when it gets firm numbers, it can modify the grant application.

Stefanik said, “When we did the survey in September, we found that upwards of 50 families were potentially interested in a remote learning option.”

It could be roughly 70 students to opt for remote learning. Last Thursday, the Ohio Dept. of Health reported 15 new student cases and two new staff cases within the district. That brings the cumulative totals to 82 for students and nine for staff members.

“Some others are just more comfortable. I think there’s still some COVID anxiety there. They feel that if they could do it more personalized at home, that it’s more of a contained contact for the students,” Stefanik said.

The district will re-evaluate the program at the end of the semester and can also look for more interested families should they want to switch at that time.

