Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Senate has approved a new political map for its own members that would entrench Republican dominance in the chamber for the next 10 years, even as Democrats argued the changes do not reflect the interests of people of color in the state who have fueled Texas' growth over the last decade.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO