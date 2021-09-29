Apollo 17 rocks reveal a strange connection between the and

The third ever tardigrade fossil has been found encased in Dominican amber. Zoologists say that the new fossil also represents a never-before seen genus and species. The new tardigrade fossil, Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus, dates back to the Miocene, about 16 million years ago. The only other two full known tardigrade fossils, Milnesium swolenskyi and Beorn leggi, date back to 92 and 78 million years ago respectively. Though tardigrades, when alive, are extremely resilient and hard to kill, they don’t show up in the fossil record very often. Their extremely small size and lack of hard tissues mean they don’t fossilize easily—and when they do, they are very difficult to spot. Researchers documented their P. chronocaribbeus find in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
