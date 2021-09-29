Long injury list leaves big questions for winless Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is undeterred by the growing injury list. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz has two sprained ankles. 2020 All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson's streak of consecutive starts is in jeopardy because of a sprained right ankle. Linebacker Darius Leonard, also an All-Pro last season, has been slowed all season by, yes, an injured ankle. And Indy may be without right tackle Braden Smith for a third straight game because of a strained foot.www.dailyherald.com
