Long injury list leaves big questions for winless Colts

In the NFL, starting 0-2 puts teams at serious risk of missing the postseason. If they lose again and fall to 0-3, they might as well start making vacation plans for January. Since the league went to its 32-team format in 2002, 86 teams have started 0-3. Just one of those teams -- the 2018 Texans -- made the playoffs, while the 2013 Steelers would have made it if the league had adopted its current 14-team playoff format before 2020. Two out of 86 is 2.4%.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO