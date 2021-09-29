CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Vital Raises $15M to Expand AI-Powered Emergency Department Platform

By Fred Pennic
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– Vital, an Atlanta-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution improving patient experience and follow-up visit loyalty in hospital emergency departments (ED) and into inpatient stays, has secured $15M in Series A funding led by Transformation Capital, with a strategic health system joining the round alongside existing investors First Round Capital and Threshold Ventures. Vital’s new ERAdvisor application gives patients and their caregivers in the ED real-time, mobile updates about wait times, lab statuses, and next steps for a more streamlined patient experience and improved care coordination.

hitconsultant.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HIT Consultant

Rimidi Launches EHR-Integrated Patient Reported Outcomes Tool, Survé

– Today, Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, announced the official launch of its EHR-integrated Patient Reported Outcomes tool, Survé by Rimidi. – While originally deployed as a virtual screening and triage tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in healthcare settings, Survé has...
HEALTH
healthcareittoday.com

Vital Raises $15M Series A Funding Led by Transformation Capital to Advance Digital Transformation for Emergency Departments Across the Country

Now in 80 hospitals across 15 healthcare systems nationwide, Vital improves patient experience, reduces clinical burden, and decreases costs for emergency departments. Vital, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software improving patient experience and follow-up visit loyalty in hospital emergency departments (ED) and into inpatient stays, has secured $15M in Series A funding led by Transformation Capital, with a strategic health system joining the round alongside existing investors First Round Capital and Threshold Ventures. Vital’s new ERAdvisor application gives patients and their caregivers in the ED real-time, mobile updates about wait times, lab statuses, and next steps for a more streamlined patient experience and improved care coordination.
VENTURE CAPITAL
AlleyWatch

GrowthSpace Raises $15M for its Personalized Employee Development Platform Built to Drive Growth

Building a culture of learning is of critical importance for today’s workforce. Employees must be engaged and given growth opportunities in order for an organization to scale to meet its strategic and operational goals. However, most organizations have focused on providing the requisite talent development programs largely to senior-level personnel or through blanket non-specific offerings. GrowthSpace is a talent development platform that focuses on progress-based training, coaching, and mentoring. The platform is data-focused to ensure that employees are matched with relevant experts and that the custom programs are supporting company objectives while measuring outcomes and progression. Each custom program is designed as a growth sprint and the company charges its clients based on the number of growth sprints. Founded in 2019, GrowthSpace is at use at companies like Dynamic Yield (also an investor), Johnson & Johnson, Nespresso, and Siemens, whose workforce are accessing 600+ experts in 300+ subject matters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
HIT Consultant

UltraSight, GE Healthcare Partner to Bring Wireless Cardiac Point of Care Ultrasound

– Today UltraSight, a digital health pioneer, announced a new partnership with GE Healthcare that will bring AI-assisted wireless, cardiac ultrasound to space. They will conduct a study aboard the upcoming Axiom ‘Rakia’ space mission and record images of an astronaut’s heart in microgravity, using UltraSight’s real-time AI guidance software and GE Healthcare’s handheld GE Vscan AirTM.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

AI-powered contract management platform Malbek lands $15.3M

Contract lifecycle management startup Malbek today announced it has raised $15.3 million in a series A funding round led by Noro-Moseley Partners, with participation from TDF Ventures and Osage Venture Partners. The funding, which brings the company’s total raised to over $20 million, will be used to support product development and expansion, according to CEO Hemanth Puttaswamy.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Akkio Raises $3 Million for AI Platform for Everyday Business Users

Bain Capital Ventures leads seed round for Cambridge, U.S.-based startup. Akkio, developers of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for non-data scientists, announced the closing of a seed investment round of $3 million led by Bain Capital Ventures. “Akkio is on a mission to automate decision-making for business users by harnessing...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

axialHealthcare Rebrands as Wayspring, Raises $75M for Value-Based Care Solution

– Wayspring, formerly axialHealthcare, announced today its new name and a $75M investment from Valtruis, Centene Corporation, CareSource, HLM Venture Partners, and existing investors Highmark Ventures, .406 Ventures, the Blue Venture Fund, and Oak HC/FT. Wayspring will use the capital to scale its value-based care solution, a full-risk medical home model for substance use disorder (SUD).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Departments#Emergency Medicine#Health Systems#Transformation Capital#Eradvisor#Emory Healthcare#Commonspirit Health#Ehr
HIT Consultant

Genetika+ Raises $10M for Personalized Medicine for Psychiatry Solution

– Genetika+, a female-founded startup focused on developing personalized medicine for psychiatry conditions, that the company has closed a $10 million Series A round led by GreyBird Ventures with participation from Meron Capital, Jumpspeed Ventures, Sapir Venture Partners, Howard Morgan Chairman of B Capital Group and Michael Zeisser of FMZ Ventures and former Chairman, Investments at Alibaba Group.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Kore.ai Raises $70 Million in Growth Financing to Power Growth of Expanded Product Offering

Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, today announced it has raised $50 million in Series C funding led by Vistara Growth and PNC, with additional participation from NextEquity Partners, Nicola Wealth and Beedie Capital. Kore.ai also secured an additional $20 million credit facility from Sterling National Bank bringing total funding to $70 million. As a part of the Series C round, Randy Garg, Managing Partner of Vistara Growth, and Daniel Pavlick, Executive Vice President of PNC, have joined Kore.ai’s board of directors.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

AlleyCorp Launches $100M Healthcare Venture Fund for NYC Early-Stage Digital Health Startups

– AlleyCorp, a NYC firm dedicated to founding, funding, and building transformative companies across industries today announced the launch of the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund, an $100M early-stage venture capital healthcare fund and incubator. The physician-led healthcare fund builds on AlleyCorp’s momentum in digital health and responds to the growing need and opportunity, made all the more urgent by the pandemic, to enable higher-quality, lower-cost healthcare for all.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Commonwealth Journal

Urgent Care or Emergency Department?

It’s scary enough being sick or hurt enough to need medical attention — and the uncertainty of where to go can add to an already stressful situation. But how do you know where do you go?. Eighty-two percent of emergency department visits could be handled by an urgent care facility....
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts

SoftBank-Backed ContractPodAi Notches $115M for AI-Powered Legal Platform

Legal tech platform ContractPodAi has raised $115 million in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, according to a press release on Thursday (Sept. 30). The fresh infusion of capital will be used to grow the startup’s contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and to continue international expansion. As part of the funding, Ayush Jain of SoftBank Investment Advisers will join the ContractPodAi board.
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Elevate Emerges Out of Stealth with $15M to Modernize Consumer-Directed Benefits Platform

– Elevate, a Denver, CO-based next-generation consumer-directed benefits platform, today announced that it has raised $12 million in Series A funding, co-led by Greycroft and Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors Bowery Capital. The fresh round of capital coincides with Elevate’s formal public launch after a year in stealth mode, as it looks to reimagine how employers and employees access, manage and experience consumer-directed benefits. The round brings Elevate’s total raise to $15 million.
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

6 Steps for Securing Patient Information in Healthcare

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) strive for innovations in healthcare technologies that drive down costs and improve the patient experience. One big step forward is the 21st Century Cures Act passed in 2016, putting patients in charge of their own health records. Then in 2021, both the...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Innovaccer Launches Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Solution

– Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, unveiled its Patient Relationship Management (PRM) solution on the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud, the first solution to bring patients’ clinical and care episodes to the forefront of a tailored patient engagement journey. – Now providers can integrate clinical data with claims, pharmacy, laboratory,...
TECHNOLOGY
HIT Consultant

Sharecare Launches Evidence-Based Mental Wellness App

– Sharecare, today announced the launch of Unwinding by Sharecare, a broad-based mental well-being app designed to help people better understand how their minds work, reduce their stress, and build healthier habits. Like a virtual quick-start guide for the mind, the solution empowers people to stay grounded at the moment through evidence-based mindfulness techniques, enabling them to unwind unwanted behaviors that both result from and often exacerbate stress.
CELL PHONES
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
522
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy