Vital Raises $15M to Expand AI-Powered Emergency Department Platform
– Vital, an Atlanta-based artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution improving patient experience and follow-up visit loyalty in hospital emergency departments (ED) and into inpatient stays, has secured $15M in Series A funding led by Transformation Capital, with a strategic health system joining the round alongside existing investors First Round Capital and Threshold Ventures. Vital’s new ERAdvisor application gives patients and their caregivers in the ED real-time, mobile updates about wait times, lab statuses, and next steps for a more streamlined patient experience and improved care coordination.hitconsultant.net
