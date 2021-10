The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) today announced the positive news that COVID-19 numbers are down again for the second week in a row. “I’m pleased to say that this week, again, I can share some good news on how we’re dealing with COVID-19 in Washoe County,” said WCHD Health Officer Kevin Dick. “Our seven-day moving average for new cases is down to 145.6. Last Wednesday … we were at 188.3. So, our number now is less than half of the peak that we experienced in this latest surge of 313 new cases per day.”

