Community profile: Steve Bassett
Steve Bassett is the associate superintendent of Carrollton-Farmer’s Branch ISD and is a certified public accountant. He has held leadership positions in multiple districts and professional organizations including the Texas Association of School Business Officials, the Texas Association of School Administrators, the San Antonio Treasury Management Association and the Alamo Area Association of School Business Officials. In 2011, the San Antonio Business Journal named Bassett one of the best Chief Financial Officers in the city.starlocalmedia.com
