Dothan teenager faces two counts of capital murder in shooting death of Ozark man

By David Baxley
WKRG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) – A Dothan teenager has been apprehended and charged in the Monday night killing of an Ozark man. Randy Mandrell Henry, 17, of Dothan was taken into custody at a residence in the 400 block of Webb Road Tuesday, according to Dothan Police. Henry had locked himself in a bathroom at that home and refused to surrender to authorities. He was eventually apprehended by police K-9.

