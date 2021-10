VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company') (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 ('FY 2021'), closing the books on a year that featured strong execution in the face of significant challenges, the successful establishment of new scalable strategies and gains in topline results, EBITDA and net cash, which have helped to drive current shareholder value.

