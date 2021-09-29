CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Salary Guide 2022 Reveals Latest Employment Trends and Job Seeker Priorities

By Lauren Turner
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394Z54_0cC3tDEp00

Starting salaries for professional-level roles in the United States are expected to increase 3.8% in 2022. But in today’s candidate-driven market, workers want more than a bigger paycheck. That is according to Robert Half’s 2022 Salary Guide released on September 27. Reporting for more than seven decades, the guide features projected starting salary ranges and employment trends across a wide range of professions.

Additional highlights from this year’s guide:

  • Nearly half of workers (49%) think they’re underpaid.
  • Nearly 1 in 3 employees (31%) would consider quitting if they don’t get a raise by year’s end.
  • Nearly half of employers (48%) are offering signing bonuses to entice new hires.

To access the entire guide Click Here

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
264K+
Views
