Finalists for Dayton Chief of Police announced

DAYTON — The city of Dayton has released the names of the four candidates for the position of chief of police.

The four finalists are Lieutenant colonel Matt Carper, Dayton’s Interim Director and Chief of Police; Joseph Sullivan, former Deputy Commissioner of Philadelphia; John Pate, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Public Safety in Opa-Locka, Florida; and Kamran Afzal, Chief of Police in Hopewell, Virginia.

City Manager Shelley Dickstein said a fifth candidate is being vetted and could be added to the list of finalists.

“We have a strong diverse pool of candidates applying to be our next chief of police,” Dickstein said in a release.

The position was vacated earlier this year when the previous chief, Richard Biehl, retired in July.

Carper was sworn in as Interim Director and Chief of Police in late July

“As we begin the final phase of this process, we are confident we will find a strong leader for the Dayton Police Department who understands and appreciates the value of community engagement in policing,” Dickstein said.

Dickstein said the city is expected to appoint a new Chief of Police by early November 2021.

