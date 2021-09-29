CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Following C-Suite Shuffle, AB InBev Announces Global Media Review

By Kathryn Lundstrom
AdWeek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe changes keep on coming at Anheuser-Busch InBev. Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability reporter. Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek, where he focuses on data-driven stories that help illustrate changes in consumer behavior and sentiment.

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Abdul Wahid Ovaice Joins Huge as Global ECD for Google Account

Global experience agency Huge has named Abdul Wahid Ovaice as its global executive creative director to lead the Google account. He is no stranger to tech creative, having previously worked with companies including Oura, Facebook, Apple, Square, Nest and Google. Ovaice will report directly to David Clarke, Huge’s chief design...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Lippincott Adds Former Vivaldi Chief Creative Tom Ajello as Senior Partner

Global creative consultancy Lippincott has hired Tom Ajello as senior partner and digital team leader, to be based in its New York office. In the position he will spearhead how the firm works with brands on digital transformation. With a career spent founding and leading disruptive digital-first agencies, including Makeable...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Havas Media Group Promotes Greg Walsh to CEO North America

Havas Media Group (HMG) has elevated Greg Walsh to chief executive officer of North America. Walsh was previously Havas Media North America’s chief operations officer and global chief commercial officer. Walsh was promoted to the CEO post to help drive growth and bring new clients to the U.S. and Canada....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Inbev#Anheuser Busch Inbev#Consumer Behavior#Ab Inbev Announces#Adweek#Cpg
Sourcing Journal

Wayfair CMO on Digital Native’s Post-Covid Evolution

In the wake of 2020, many companies are rethinking the way they market their products to consumers. Whether due to the impact of the pandemic, an evolving social climate or a combination of both, the events of the previous year have reshaped the way marketing departments operate. That’s certainly true for Wayfair. The home goods e-commerce behemoth—which also includes brands AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Perigold—long operated its marketing with a focus on each individual brand. But during a panel at the CommerceNext conference in New York City, Wayfair chief marketing officer Bob Sherwin said the company realized it...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Banza's Vibrant Orange and the Persuasive Power of Brand Color

People familiar with Banza, a young company that makes pasta out of chickpeas, know it comes in a vibrant orange box. The specific color—172 C within the Pantone Matching System—is part of the brand’s identity. Paul Hiebert. Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek, where he focuses on data-driven...
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

During Brandweek, Rajamannar warns the future of marketing is not like its past

The unprecedented disruption of 2020 required marketers to reimagine their longstanding strategies as consumer needs changed quicker than ever before. In his best-selling book, Quantum Marketing, Mastercard’s Raja Rajamannar—Adweek’s Grand Brand Genius honoree for 2021—unpacks this notion by defining the four historical paradigms of marketing, and contends that the industry is now entering its “fifth paradigm.”
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kering Names APAC President, C-Suite Moves at Burberry, Everlane, Ross, Trinseo

Kering tapped Thierry Marty as president of North & South-East Asia Pacific; Burberry named CP Duggal chief digital and analytics officer. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
AdWeek

McCann Worldgroup Names Former Nike CD as President and Global CCO

McCann Worldgroup has hired Alex Lopez as president and global chief creative officer. Lopez was formerly at Nike, where he held leadership posts, including vice president, global marketing, men’s creative director as well as co-founder and global head of studio at Waffle Iron Entertainment. “Bringing Alex on board allows us...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Zero Hash Announces $35M Series C

Digital assets infrastructure company Zero Hash this week announced $35 million in new Series C funding. The investment round was led by Point72 Ventures alongside NYCA Partners, DriveWealth, and other unnamed investors. Several notable angel investors also participated in the round including Immad Akhund (Mercury founder and CEO), Kalpesh Kapadia (Deserve founder and CEO), Ethan Bloch (Digit founder and CEO), and Jason Gardner (Marqeta founder & CEO).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MediaJel Announces New C-Level Executive Team

All-star lineup to catalyze post-merger growth and delivery of digital marketing, programmatic advertising, and data management solutions for cannabis and regulated industries. MediaJel today announced the appointment of its C-level executive team, following the digital marketing and programmatic software leader’s recent merger with SEO and digital advertising agency, Foottraffik. The notable lineup reflects the strategic objectives of MediaJel’s Chief Executive Officer, Jake Litke, and Board of Directors to prioritize scalable, sustainable growth by delivering innovative SaaS solutions and game-changing marketing technology services for cannabis and regulated industries.
BUSINESS
Cincinnati Business Courier

Paycor adds to C-suite

Newly public Paycor HCM Inc. has added to its C-suite by bringing a chief strategy officer on board. Norwood-based payroll and human resources provider Paycor (Nasdaq: PYCR) has hired Swati Garodia as its chief strategy officer. She becomes a member of Paycor’s 12-member executive committee, four of whom are women.
BUSINESS
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Want to Create Meaningful Branded Content? Try a Journalistic Approach

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Long Dash CEO Kate Watts shares a new approach for brands to connect authentically with consumers. Below, in her own words, she suggests ditching the conversion funnel to earn consumer loyalty.
fooddive.com

AB InBev CFO: 'You can't hide when a pandemic hits'

Fernando Tennenbaum became CFO of Anheuser Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, in April 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation. At his first earnings call, in May, the company reported "materially worse" business, including a nearly 6% revenue decline, but by the fall, it found its footing, with 4% revenue growth in the third quarter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AdWeek

Glenfiddich's New #Richest25 List Aims to Redefine Wealth

A top executive from a Fortune 500 company and a celebrated high school teacher walk into a bar. Who would most likely be considered the successful one?. Shannon Miller is Adweek's Creative and Inclusion Editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."
ECONOMY
Triangle Business Journal

2021 CEO of the Year & C-suite Awards: Daniel Agresta with APC Towers

Family: Meghan Agresta (wife), Caitlin Agresta (daughter), Dylan Agresta (daughter) How have you contributed to the organization’s growth? When I left corporate America, my goal was to take the experience I gained and build a tower company that would provide telecom infrastructure across the country. I leveraged my relationships from 25-plus years in the telecom industry and was able to negotiate contracts that would build our pipeline for years to come. I am proud to say we just celebrated the company’s seventh birthday, and we are still as driven as ever.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy