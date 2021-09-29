Pastor T.L. Barrett's Five Decades Spent As A Current For Our Sails

A tear causeless does not come. There is always a cause, an emotion, a deep feeling, a deep love, a pain, a loss or a concern. Tears matter. They have purpose. They come from the deepest part of our heart and overflow out of our eyes and down our cheeks. They are salty. They are the beginnings of expression and healing. They have an anesthetic effect. Sometimes tears only leak internally. We have internal tearing, similar to internal bleeding and just as serious. Whether tears flow out our eyes or are puddled up in our heart, they matter. They are evidence. They are important. Sometimes, we have to stop and assess the what and why of our tears. Sometimes we don’t fully understand what is happing in us without a few moments of inspecting and processing. Take those moments and realize that those tears matter, they mean something.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO