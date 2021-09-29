CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alleged Deceit Behind Ozy Media's Public Meltdown

By David Folkenflik
wnmufm.org
 7 days ago

The digital media company Ozy is having a meltdown right in public view. A New York Times expose found Ozy engaged in deceit toward investors and alleged the outlet lied about its performance. Ozy's co-founder and CEO, Carlos Watson, has called the New York Times article a hit job. And this is close to home because Watson sits on NPR's board of directors. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is here to sort through this.

www.wnmufm.org

cheddar.com

The Rise and Fall of Ozy Media

In the last few days, Ozy Media has been in the headlines for its alleged shady practices and toxic work environment. The company was launched back in 2013 by Carlos Watson, a former cable-news commentator and host. Ozy Media is known for producing podcasts, television series, and events. But things quickly fell apart for the company after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization's claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud. Jeff Wise, writer for New York Magazine joined us to talk about the fallout.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Ozy Media’s audience was mostly a mirage. Even in scandal, founder Carlos Watson is looking for opportunity.

On Monday morning, Carlos Watson scored one of the most valuable interview slots on American television: a segment on NBC’s “Today.”. The timing suggested that the CEO and co-founder of Ozy Media might offer something of an explanation for the implosion of his company just days before. Watson had told employees Friday that the company that breathlessly promised to deliver “the New and the Next,” was closing its doors, amid reports that Ozy had inflated its readership numbers and misrepresented itself to potential investors.
BUSINESS
MetalSucks

Ozy Media and Sharon Osbourne are Feuding

The rapid fall of disgraced media company Ozy has been quite something to watch. Any ordinary observer would find the trainwreck-like story fascinating, with fraud, deception and swindling on the highest level. But it’s been especially scintillating for those of us directly involved with the media. What’s more, there’s a...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

The OZY Media rollercoaster continues

OZY Media on Friday shut down, with a five-minute call to employees in which CEO Carlos Watson didn't take questions. The scandal-plagued company also sent a terse letter to investors, saying that a financial restructuring firm had been retained. But, but, but: This morning Watson went on a TV tour...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ozy CEO: 'premature' to shut down after week of scandal

The CEO of Ozy Media on Monday said it had been “premature” to shut down the company and that he wants to keep operating, despite a scandal-ridden week that exposed Ozy as an outlet without much of an audience.Carlos Watson, a former former cable-news commentator and host who founded Ozy in 2013, told CNBC that he met with advertisers and investors over the weekend and that he wants Ozy to continue. In an emailed statement Monday, the company characterized the troubles of the past week as “a bump in the road” that it is “committed to getting past," saying...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Carlos Watson's Net Worth Might Be Enough to Save Ozy Media

Ozy Media investors and advertisers rushed to jump ship last week from the scandal-ridden company. However, CEO and co-founder Carlos Watson said that he will keep Ozy Media afloat. With Watson’s net worth estimated in the millions, he might need that money to keep the ship sailing. Article continues below...
BUSINESS
Variety

Ozy Media Is Not Shutting Down After All, CEO Carlos Watson Says

The board of Ozy Media, the media and entertainment company accused of deceiving investors and advertisers, has had a change of heart and will not be shutting its doors, CEO Carlos Watson said Monday. “We are going to open for business,” Watson said in an appearance on NBC News’ “Today”...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Ozy Media Says It Plans to Relaunch

Ozy Media said it wouldn’t shut down after all, days after its board said the embattled digital-media startup was ceasing operations amid growing questions over the company’s business practices. Ozy Media Chief Executive Carlos Watson said on NBC’s “Today” show Monday morning that the company would resume operations, calling it...
BUSINESS
defector.com

Ozy Media Is A Monumental Bummer

You might have heard of a media company called Ozy. Launched in September 2013 by CEO Carlos Watson and COO Samir Rao, Ozy produced a variety of articles, podcasts, television shows and events. The focus of Ozy, at least officially, was on reporting about “what’s next.” The real outward focus of the company, at least in the last year or so, was mainly about promoting a talk show not just hosted by the CEO but named after him, too. Anyway, none of that is why you might have heard of it.
BUSINESS
KPCW

Ozy shuts down after accusations of deceit, as high-profile backers peel away

The digital media company Ozy has shut down after being buffeted by accusations that it deceptively promoted both itself and its charismatic CEO and co-founder, Carlos Watson. The Ozy board — no longer led by billionaire Marc Lasry, who resigned as chairman earlier in the week — issued a statement late Friday marking the move.
BUSINESS
BBC

Scandal-hit Ozy Media to shut down

US media firm Ozy Media has announced that it is to close down amid a growing row over its business practices. "It is.. with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors", the company said in a statement. It follows reports that Ozy's...
BUSINESS
TheWrap

Inside Ozy Media’s Meltdown: Carlos Watson’s ‘Fake Crying’ and 5 Days to Sudden Collapse (Exclusive)

“We were all pretty blindsided,” one staffer at the digital media company said of its rapid fall. Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson appeared to be in tears as he addressed staffers in a company-wide meeting on Monday, one day after a devastating New York Times exposé that led to the abrupt shuttering of his 9-year-old digital media company just four days later.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Ozy shutting down after questions about the media company's claims

Ozy is shutting down less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media company's claims of having millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud. The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level...
BUSINESS
Axios

The Wizard of Ozy Media

Good people quit good jobs to join Ozy Media. They believed in its mission, its leadership and its potential for wealth creation. Investors cut big checks in good faith. They were all betrayed. The big picture: A horde of sources described a pattern of bad behavior, well beyond the failed...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Media company Ozy is shutting down as problems mount

Ozy is shutting down less than a week after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization's claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud. The story triggered canceled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures...
BUSINESS
talesbuzz.com

Marc Lasry resigns as Ozy Media faces scrutiny

Billionaire investor Marc Lasry announced Thursday that he’ll resign as chairman of Ozy Media’s board, just days after reports emerged that Ozy’s COO and co-founder impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with potential investor Goldman Sachs. Lasry — who’s also owner of NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks and CEO...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Embattled digital media firm Ozy shuts down

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ozy Media, the digital media company at the center of a firestorm over its business practices, announced that it is shutting down on Friday. Ozy came under fire earlier this week after The New York...
BUSINESS
Axios

Ozy Media is shutting down, amid fraud allegations

Embattled media startup Ozy Media threw in the towel on Friday afternoon, announcing that it would shut down. This comes less than a week after the New York Times first reported on securities fraud allegations, which was followed by a series of stories that shed a negative light on the company's business and management practices.
BUSINESS
wnmufm.org

Ozy's Carlos Watson resigns from NPR corporate board after week of scandal

Carlos Watson resigned as a corporate director of NPR on Friday after the spectacular public meltdown of the digital media company that he leads and co-founded. The governance committee of NPR's corporate board had been set to meet later in the day to determine Watson's future with the public radio network.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Ozy Media to cease operations amid tumult

Ozy Media said it would cease operations, less than a week after a New York Times article raising questions about the company’s business practices led to high-profile departures and a pullback from some major advertisers. "At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff. Many of...
BUSINESS

