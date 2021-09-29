CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress races to avert shutdown as Senate readies vote on pared-back bill

By Tony Romm Washington Post
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Majority Leader Schumer unveiled a measure that sustains federal spending into early December. A series of last-minute snags between Senate Democrats and Republicans threatens to delay a vote to fund the government into Thursday, as lawmakers come down to the wire in preventing a shutdown that is set to occur at the end of the week.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Thune
Washington Post

Biden’s challenge to Mitch McConnell: Go ahead, burn the place down

On Monday, President Biden shocked the political world by refusing to promise that the battle over the debt limit will be resolved without the United States defaulting on its debts, which would unleash economic calamity. “No, I can’t,” Biden said, when asked whether he could guarantee resolution. “That’s up to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Fmr. Senate staffer: McConnell is ‘daring Democrats to reform the filibuster’

Adam Jentleson tells Lawrence O’Donnell that what’s different between now and previous debates over raising the debt limit is that Sen. Mitch McConnell is not making any demands, he’s “just playing this game of chicken” as Democrats consider changing filibuster rule to get around Republican obstruction to prevent default and potentially changing it for other legislation. Michelle Goldberg and Jelani Cobb also join.Oct. 6, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Bills#Afghan#House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
sandiegouniontribune.com

Democrats weigh filibuster change to solve debt ceiling fight

WASHINGTON — With a federal default projected in less than two weeks, leading Senate Democrats increasingly see the Republican blockade against raising the federal debt limit as clear justification for changing the chamber’s filibuster rule, a long-shot effort that so far has lacked the unanimous support within their ranks needed to succeed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
sandiegouniontribune.com

Senate Democrats mull temporary debt ceiling offer from GOP as pressure mounts

WASHINGTON - Senate Democrats signaled Wednesday that they would be open to approving a Republican-offered deal that addresses the debt ceiling into early December, yet critical details about the path forward still threaten to scuttle the new attempt to stave off default. The wrangling stemmed from a proposal put forward...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy