Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God’s will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat’s comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that — for now — are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won’t take the vaccine because of religious objections.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Times Union

New challenge to vaccine mandate cites Hochul's statements on God

ALBANY — Four medical professionals who work for a Catholic hospital in Binghamton have filed a new federal lawsuit challenging the state's vaccination mandate for health care workers on the grounds it does not include a religious exemption. The arguments by the plaintiffs — two doctors, a nurse and a...
ALBANY, NY
talesbuzz.com

Letitia James hints at run for New York governor

She’s got them on the edge of their seats. “Stay tuned..,” New York State Attorney General Letitia James wryly told a group of Democrats Thursday night, heavily hinting she’s being drafted to challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul in next year’s Democratic 2022 primary — and seriously considering the move. “Speaking of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins Coalition With Other States Over Reproductive Resources

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a coalition with other states to keep reproductive resources for women in Colorado. This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments to Roe Vs. Wade, which gave women access to legalized abortion in the U.S. nearly 50 years ago. Weiser joined other states in a webinar on Monday, along with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to discuss reproductive rights including abortion. Weiser reflected on Colorado’s former governor, the late Dick Lamm, who spearheaded Colorado’s own abortion laws in the 1960s. “If women are not able to have a choice over their bodies, over whether they will carry a child, they are not in an equal position,” said Weiser. Some states across the U.S. are already preparing for the Supreme Court hearing by expanding or protection their access and rights by passing laws to guarantee care.
COLORADO STATE

