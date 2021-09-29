Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a coalition with other states to keep reproductive resources for women in Colorado. This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments to Roe Vs. Wade, which gave women access to legalized abortion in the U.S. nearly 50 years ago. Weiser joined other states in a webinar on Monday, along with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to discuss reproductive rights including abortion. Weiser reflected on Colorado’s former governor, the late Dick Lamm, who spearheaded Colorado’s own abortion laws in the 1960s. “If women are not able to have a choice over their bodies, over whether they will carry a child, they are not in an equal position,” said Weiser. Some states across the U.S. are already preparing for the Supreme Court hearing by expanding or protection their access and rights by passing laws to guarantee care.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO