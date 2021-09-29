CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

As Senate parliamentarian rejects amnesty in Plan B, Democrats start on Plan C

By Emily Brooks
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COdap_0cC3sEs500


T he Senate parliamentarian said Wednesday that Democrats’ Plan B to include amnesty for illegal immigrants could not be included in their sweeping social spending budget reconciliation bill.

Democrats had sought to adjust the “green card through registry” date — most recently set at Jan. 1, 1972, during the Reagan administration in 1986 — to 2010, granting a pathway to legal permanent residency to illegal immigrants who can show they came to the United States before 2010.

That date change would be a “lifelong change in circumstances, the value of which vastly outweighs its budgetary impact,” said Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, according to Roll Call .

PELOSI COULD POSTPONE THURSDAY INFRASTRUCTURE VOTE

Democrats are trying to utilize the budget reconciliation process to push through their budget bill of up to $3.5 trillion worth of social and environmental programs. The process allows them to bypass Republican support due to filibuster rules.

But bills in that process are not allowed to concern measures “extraneous” to the budget.

MacDonough, who previously worked for the Department of Justice handling immigration cases, said earlier this month that includes the planned provisions by Democrats to provide an estimated 8 million illegal immigrants and noncitizens legal permanent resident status and a pathway to citizenship. Essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Temporary Protected Status holders, and illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children would have been eligible.

“The policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact scored to it and it is not appropriate for inclusion in reconciliation,” she said in the ruling .

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, one of the leaders seeking immigration reform in the massive Build Back Better Act, said Democrats will seek another way to include immigration provisions in the bill.

“It’s unfortunate. I disagree with her, as I did with her original principle that she’s working from,” Menendez told reporters on Wednesday following the ruling.

However, Menendez teased a “Plan C” from Democratic senators as a way to include immigration reform in the bill, “which is for me to know and you to find out.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, who has long advocated for legislation to give “dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as children a pathway to citizenship, said his reaction to Wednesday's parliamentarian decision was “disappointment."

“Unfortunately, we can't find the language to clear for the reconciliation that might happen,” Durbin told reporters. “We're gonna keep trying."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Bob Menendez
The Week

Why Republicans are blocking Democrats from raising the debt ceiling

President Biden said Monday he can't guarantee that Congress will raise the debt ceiling before the U.S. defaults on its obligations, unleashing a pointless financial crisis, because "that's up to Mitch McConnell." Senate Minority Leader McConnell (R-Ky.) insists that Democrats increase the debt limit themselves, but the Senate GOP is filibustering their every attempt to do that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Plan B#Illegal Immigrants#Roll Call#Republican#The Department Of Justice#Democratic
WLNS

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president’s surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmaland.com

Iowa Senate Republicans reject first redistricting plan

(Des Moines) -- Republicans in the Iowa Senate have rejected the first version of a map that would redistrict the state's legislative and congressional seats. As required by law, the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency presented the first version of the map that is updated every 10 years with a new census. This year's map was delayed due to pandemic-related setbacks in compiling census data. Governor Reynolds called the State House and Senate into a special session to vote on the first version of the maps. Senator Roby Smith -- a Republican from Davenport -- says that the first maps created by LSA can be improved.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bloomberglaw.com

Immigration Alternatives Lined Up if Democrats’ ‘Plan B’ Fails

Democrats are weighing substitute immigration measures that don’t offer permanent residence in a sweeping social spending package if their latest preferred back-up plan falls short. Senate leaders, strategizing after a Senate rules official last week rejected their initial proposal to offer a broad legalization path for millions of immigrants, are...
IMMIGRATION
News Channel Nebraska

GOP senator says he 'will certainly be voting no' on Democrats' plan to combine debt ceiling suspension with government funding bill

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Sunday that he opposes a Democratic plan to combine a temporary government funding bill with a suspension of the debt ceiling. "So I will certainly be voting no if the Democrats insist on combining the debt ceiling increase or suspension with the continuing operations of the government," Toomey told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about how he intends to vote on the possible plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

Democrats Include Arizona in $30 Million Plan to Hold Senate in 2022

Democrats Include Arizona in $30 Million Plan to Hold Senate in 2022. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced the Defend the Majority program, an unprecedented $30 million early investment in field programs ahead of the 2022 midterms. The investment includes Arizona and eight other Senate battleground states to build the organizing infrastructure for Senate Democrats’ campaigns.
ARIZONA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
149K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy