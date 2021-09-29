High school students in Texas hold protest after transgender student allegedly denied access to women's locker room

A Texas high school saw dozens of students fill its halls on Wednesday to protest what they said was the school's decision to deny a transgender girl use of the girls' facilities, according to videos and pictures posted to social media.

Students at Temple High School were protesting in support of a 16-year-old student , a biological boy who identifies as a girl, who claimed faculty denied her use of the female locker room because it was for "actual girls," according to the teenager's Sept. 22 post on Instagram.

The protest occurred during the third class period, said Temple Independent School District spokeswoman Christine Parks.

The protest remained peaceful, but "additional security and Temple PD were on campus to help ensure the safety of staff and students," Parks said.

"Students have the right to peaceful protests," she said. "However, if such activities result in student behaviors such as skipping class or leaving a classroom without permission, then these Student Code of Conduct violations will result in consequences as outlined in the Code of Conduct."

The school returned to regular activity, according to a report , and the administration met with the student and her parents to examine the district's "Enrollment of Transgender Students guidelines."

