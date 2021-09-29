(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Members of the Fayetteville Fire Department want you to know Fire Prevention Week begins October 3. This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety”. Several sounds you need to know are below. Throughout October, Fayetteville Firefighters will host outreach efforts including Firefighter candidate orientation for women and a Paint-a-Ceiling Tile Contest for local schools.

Fayetteville residents should know:

Unattended cooking fires are the leading cause of structure fires in the City.

Unattended cooking accounts for 34% of Fayetteville’s structure fires in 2021.

Firefighters can install free smoke alarms in your home if assistance is needed. Fill out the request form online.

smoke alarms in your home if assistance is needed. Fill out the request form online. Members of the Fire Department can conduct a free survey of your home to identify hazards that could lead to fires, slips, trips and falls in the home.

survey of your home to identify hazards that could lead to fires, slips, trips and falls in the home. Falling asleep, using a mobile phone or watching TV, while cooking, can lead to an unwanted fire.

These are the “Sounds of Fire Safety”:

Smoke alarm – 3 loud beeps

Respond immediately and exit the home.

Call 911 to report an emergency.

Smoke alarm – low chirping

Battery is weak & needs to be replaced.

Chirp can indicate the smoke alarm has reached end of life, smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years.

Carbon Monoxide alarm – 4 loud beeps

Respond immediately and exit the home.

Call 911 to report an emergency.

Homes equipped with gas appliances should have a working carbon monoxide alarm.

October outreach:

“Women in the Fire Service” candidate orientation

Saturday, October 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 3065 Radar Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306

For women interested in fire service careers. Event will include Q & A with current Firefighters, physical ability test practice session and interview skills training.

Paint-a-Ceiling Tile Contest

Fire Department will supply ceiling tiles to art teachers at five local schools.

Students will paint tiles to reflect the theme “Learn the sounds of fire safety”. The winning class will get a pizza party hosted by “Sparky the Fire Dog”.

Completed ceiling tiles will be displayed in Fire Stations near the schools.

Get to know our Firefighters, visit the Fayetteville Fire Department Facebook page. You can watch station tours, see photos of new fire trucks and learn how Firefighters serve the community even when they are not putting out fires.

###