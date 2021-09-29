CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

Fire Prevention Week begins October 3

Fayetteville, North Carolina
Fayetteville, North Carolina
 7 days ago

(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Members of the Fayetteville Fire Department want you to know Fire Prevention Week begins October 3. This year’s theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety”. Several sounds you need to know are below. Throughout October, Fayetteville Firefighters will host outreach efforts including Firefighter candidate orientation for women and a Paint-a-Ceiling Tile Contest for local schools.

Fayetteville residents should know:

  • Unattended cooking fires are the leading cause of structure fires in the City.
  • Unattended cooking accounts for 34% of Fayetteville’s structure fires in 2021.
  • Firefighters can install free smoke alarms in your home if assistance is needed. Fill out the request form online.
  • Members of the Fire Department can conduct a free survey of your home to identify hazards that could lead to fires, slips, trips and falls in the home.
  • Falling asleep, using a mobile phone or watching TV, while cooking, can lead to an unwanted fire.

These are the “Sounds of Fire Safety”:

Smoke alarm – 3 loud beeps

  • Respond immediately and exit the home.
  • Call 911 to report an emergency.

Smoke alarm – low chirping

  • Battery is weak & needs to be replaced.
  • Chirp can indicate the smoke alarm has reached end of life, smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years.

Carbon Monoxide alarm – 4 loud beeps

  • Respond immediately and exit the home.
  • Call 911 to report an emergency.
  • Homes equipped with gas appliances should have a working carbon monoxide alarm.

October outreach:

“Women in the Fire Service” candidate orientation

  • Saturday, October 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., 3065 Radar Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306
  • For women interested in fire service careers. Event will include Q & A with current Firefighters, physical ability test practice session and interview skills training.

Paint-a-Ceiling Tile Contest

  • Fire Department will supply ceiling tiles to art teachers at five local schools.
  • Students will paint tiles to reflect the theme “Learn the sounds of fire safety”. The winning class will get a pizza party hosted by “Sparky the Fire Dog”.
  • Completed ceiling tiles will be displayed in Fire Stations near the schools.

Get to know our Firefighters, visit the Fayetteville Fire Department Facebook page. You can watch station tours, see photos of new fire trucks and learn how Firefighters serve the community even when they are not putting out fires.

###

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention Week#Structure Fires#Fire Safety#Fire Trucks#Fayetteville Firefighters#The Fire Department
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fayetteville, North Carolina

Fayetteville, North Carolina

82
Followers
144
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

Comments / 0

Community Policy