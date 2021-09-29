Adventure and Spirituality Collide in Joseph E. Yoakum’s Visionary Art

CHICAGO — Joseph Elmer Yoakum (1891–1972) wandered the globe during his 82 years. Beginning at age nine, he left his family in Missouri to join the circus. For eight years he toured the United States, Europe, South America, and China. He later enlisted in the Army, during World War I, and was stationed in France. Claiming both African American and Native American heritage, Yoakum stood tall in stature (over six feet), loomed large as a storyteller, and couldn’t seem to sit still.