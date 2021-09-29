CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Cango (NYSE:CANG) stock increased by 7.3% to $4.26 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $621.7 million. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock moved upwards by 4.69% to $0.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.9 million, accounting for 6.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $679.9 million.

