12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Stocks extended their consolidation yesterday as the index gained over 1%. But today it is expected to open lower again. Is this a bottoming pattern?. The S&P 500 index gained 1.05% on Tuesday, as it bounced from the 4,300 level again. For now, it looks like a consolidation following a month-long decline. The market will be waiting for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls number release and the coming quarterly corporate earnings season. Today’s ADP Non-Farm Employment Change release has been better than expected at +568,000, but it only brought more uncertainty ahead of the Friday’s data. And we will likely see some further short-term fluctuations. The main indices are expected to open around 0.8% lower this morning.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO