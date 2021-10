This article was originally published on The Leaflet, a newsletter by Feuerstein Kulick. On September 14, 2021, FK and Focus Growth co-founder David Feuerstein attended the world-renowned SALT conference to join a panel on the future of cannabis investing. Founded in 2009, SALT brings together thousands of alternative-investment experts from around the world to discuss everything from crypto currencies to emerging market ETFs. Prior speakers include President Joe Biden, Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman and actor Will Smith. In other words, it’s a big deal.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO