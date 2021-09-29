How the Art Writing Program at SVA Thrived for 16 Years

In the fall of 2003, the writer, art historian, and philosopher Thomas McEvilley, who I’d known for some time, called me to say that he was planning to start a graduate program in Art Criticism & Writing at the School of Visual Arts, and he wanted me to be a part of it. He gave me a rough outline of how the program would be structured, described what he was trying to do, and asked for my advice. He was also talking with Arthur Danto and Donald Kuspit about it. I liked what Tom was planning, thought it was the right time for such an effort, and agreed to be one of the first teachers in the program. When it was launched in fall 2005, I taught a graduate seminar in “Image & Belief.”