NORTH PORT, Fla. — The parents of Brian Laundrie may soon help law enforcement search for their son in the last area they recall him being at, the family's attorney says. Laundrie family Attorney Steven Bertolino says Chris Laundrie – Brian's father – was asked by North Port police on Wednesday to help authorities search for his son at the Carlton Reserve. According to Bertolino, the reserve has been closed to the public which prevented Chris from assisting.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO