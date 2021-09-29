CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Trash talking: Florida man captures alligator with bin

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08M0bt_0cC3rQFm00

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — In Florida, capturing an alligator is apparently as easy as taking out the trash.

But honestly, don’t try this at home. Alligators are fast, testy and unpredictable. An Army veteran in Central Florida, however, was able to use a trash bin to corral the gator, who had wandered onto his yard in Mount Dora.

Abdul Gene Malik, originally from north Philadelphia, posted the video on norfphilly_geno, his Instagram page.

“Somebody let me know when the head goes inside,” Malik says Tuesday to a group of people watching as they laughed nervously.

As Malik approaches the alligator with the 95-gallon, rollable trash bin, the reptile stands its ground at first. It then begins to hiss at the bin, perhaps hoping to intimidate its plastic enemy.

Then, Malik swings the lid of the bin, which hits the alligator on the head and sends it into attack mode. Malik then shoves the bin forward and the gator thrashes inside the bin as the man tips the receptacle into an upright position.

Needless to say, the people watching the incident broke into applause, SBNation reported. In a full video of the incident, Malik, who was dressed in white socks and sandals, then wheels the bin away to a nearby lake, where the alligators splashes into the water and swims away.

Malik even posted a GoFundMe page, with the headline, “Help us, Help You! North Philly Gator Catcher.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Dora, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — An 18-year-old student opened fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school on Wednesday, injuring four people and then fleeing before being taken into custody hours later, authorities said. Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody without incident, the Arlington Police Department tweeted. He...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Trash Bin#Trash Talking#Central Florida#Gator#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s surprising they lived’: 2 men saved after truck falls off Houston highway ramp

HOUSTON — Two men were rescued after a harrowing, fiery crash on a Houston interstate late Tuesday, authorities said. The drivers collided at the Interstate 610 intersection with the Eastex Freeway, KTRK reported. A truck involved in the accident fell about 100 feet from an exit ramp and burst into flames when it landed at about 11 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy