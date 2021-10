Once again, The Miami Valley School has claimed the title as Dayton's best private school. That's according to the latest annual rankings from Niche.com, which has named The Miami Valley School as Dayton's No. 1 private school for the past several years. It's also the region's second-best high school for STEM education, topped only by Oakwood High School, according to Niche.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO