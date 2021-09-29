Watt, Highsmith, Johnson back at practice, Ben missed
Ben Roethlisberger had his typical Wednesday off and joined by JuJu Smith-Schuster as linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith and receiver Diontae Johnson were backwww.audacy.com
Ben Roethlisberger had his typical Wednesday off and joined by JuJu Smith-Schuster as linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith and receiver Diontae Johnson were backwww.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
Comments / 0