CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watt, Highsmith, Johnson back at practice, Ben missed

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Roethlisberger had his typical Wednesday off and joined by JuJu Smith-Schuster as linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith and receiver Diontae Johnson were back

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
FanSided

Steelers: Could Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement be in their own backyard?

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to look for Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement now more than ever. What if he’s been right under their nose this whole time?. The Steelers share a facility with the Pitt Panthers, quite literally. The Panthers play their home games at Heinz Field by design. Despite the sparse crowds, Pitt uses this as a recruiting pitch. Want to be a pro? Why not train with them?
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Fan Paige Spiranac Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Game

Like all Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Paige Spiranac is suffering through a rough start to the season for Ben Roethlisberger and the black and yellow. While Spiranac certainly isn’t enjoying the subpar play from the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, she’s not surprised by it either. In fact, Spiranac said on Twitter today she saw this coming.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Steelers#Smith Schuster#Wr
fantasypros.com

Ben Roethlisberger practices in full, will play on Sunday

Roethlisberger consistently saw the field more and more this week after he did not practice on Wednesday and was limited on Thursday. The 39-year-old will officially suit up in Week 3, though he'll be without his top receiver, Diontae Johnson (knee).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Roethlisberger, Watt among those back on the field

The Steelers' injury list earlier this week looked like a who's who of the team's roster, causing the betting line in their game Sunday at Heinz Field to make some major moves. Thursday, things started to look a little better. Ben Roethlisberger, T.J. Watt, Devin Bush and Joe Haden all...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ben Roethlisberger, Diontae Johnson did not practice Wednesday

Ben Roethlisberger did not practice Wednesday. That’s not unusual. The Steelers quarterback usually takes off Wednesdays on a Sunday game week. But this time, Roethlsiberger was listed with an injury. Coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that Roethlisberger injured his left pectoral muscle in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. Roethlisberger vowed...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers’ Roethlisberger, Bush, Haden will play Sunday; Johnson, Highsmith will not

A week of injuries that left the Pittsburgh Steelers with questions about their available personnel for Sunday’s game ended with answers beginning to crystalize. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger joined defensive starters Joe Haden and Devin Bush among those who practiced fully Friday and were designated as good to go against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Steelers’ league-mandated practice report.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Roethlisberger, Watt Limited; Five Miss Practice

Five Steelers did not practice on Thursday while dealing with injuries, including one new injury. Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), nose tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) all missed practice for the second consecutive day, and their availability for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in serious jeopardy.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy