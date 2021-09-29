A Lock of Beethoven’s Hair and Maya Angelou’s Papers Are Among NYPL’s Treasures
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». If Manhattan were a treasure map, “X” would mark the spot at Fifth Avenue and 42nd Street, the imposing headquarters of the New York Public Library (NYPL). The building has always been something of a trove, housing many of the more than 46 million items that make up the library’s research collections. Now, 250 of the rarest objects from this sprawling repository, which also includes NYPL’s Library for the Performing Arts and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, have been unearthed for the long-awaited Treasures exhibition, discoverable to anyone who walks through the library’s doors to the Gottesman Hall gallery.hyperallergic.com
