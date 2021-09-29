CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A New Documentary Explores the Life of Unheralded Civil Rights Activist Pauli Murray

By Bedatri D. Choudhury
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Pick any piece of progressive litigation enacted in the United States over the last few decades, and chances are it was influenced by the work of Pauli Murray. Yet you likely don’t know their name. Murray was an activist, lawyer, poet, and the first female-identifying African American Episcopal priest. If one thread runs through their many lives, it’s that each was far ahead of its time. Years before Rosa Parks, Murray sat in the whites-only section of a Virginia bus with a friend. When denied a postgraduate position at Harvard, they coined the term “Jane Crow” and went on to write States’ Laws on Race and Color in 1950. Before ideas around nonbinary identities entered the common lexicon, Murray was struggling with their gender identity, pleading with doctors to find a “cure” for what might today be recognized as gender dysphoria.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanwritersmuseum.org

Episode 5: Pauli Murray

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:50:32. This month, co-hosts Jennifer and Zakiya discuss the incredible life and work of Pauli Murray with Barbara Lau, Executive Director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice. Pauli Murray lived one of the most remarkable lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Colman Domingo to Play Activist Bayard Rustin in the Obamas’ First Narrative Film

Higher Ground Productions, one of Barack and Michelle Obama’s main projects since leaving the White House, has had a pretty good track record in the few years it’s been off the ground, nabbing an Oscar for the documentary American Factory, along with a second nomination for Crip Camp, an Emmy nomination for Becoming, and multiple popular podcasts. Their next frontier? Narrative film — with some help from a stacked cast for their first feature, Rustin, a biopic of the civil- and gay-rights activist who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. Per a press release, the film now has its Bayard Rustin: Colman Domingo, a Tony nominee for The Scottsboro Boys and the recent star of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Zola, and Candyman. Filling out the cast will be Chris Rock as NAACP executive Roy Wilkins, Glynn Turman as Rustin’s March on Washington co-organizer A. Philip Randolph, and Audra McDonald as fellow activist Ella Baker. The Netflix film is set to be directed by George C. Wolfe, who helmed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and written by Wolfe alongside Dustin Lance Black, who won an Oscar for Milk. And it comes from a personal connection to President Obama, who awarded Rustin a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
MOVIES
lareviewofbooks.org

Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s “My Name Is Pauli Murray”

Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s “My Name Is Pauli Murray”. Eric Newman and Medaya Ocher are joined by documentary filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, who are perhaps best known for RGB, their Academy Award-nominated documentary about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That film provided the impetus for their latest project, My Name Is Pauli Murray, which traces the career of a fierce warrior against injustice whose story has been confined to the margins of history. A pioneering African American attorney, activist, and priest, Murray shaped landmark litigation — and consciousness — around race and gender equity, including the Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education and the extension of the 14th Amendment to provide equal protection under the law to all Americans, regardless of sex.
MOVIES
wunc.org

If you didn't know Pauli Murray already, you will now

Throughout her life, Murray was unapologetically Black as she fought for civil rights and gender rights. The impact of Pauli Murray's legacy is constantly growing, most recently with the new documentary "My Name Is Pauli Murray," which amplifies the social justice trailblazer's life.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CharlotteObserver.com

Durham director preserves Pauli Murray’s legacy of human rights for the greater good

Barbara Lau grew up feeling like she never fit in, but she knew she wanted to make a difference — to stand for something greater than herself. Maybe this drive came from the peace marches she attended as a young girl, or her passion for preserving a community’s history. Whatever the spark was, her collective experiences have been the driving force in her career, culminating in her current role as the executive director of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
Daily Iowan

Englert hosts film screening and discussion with Freedom Rider, civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland

Freedom Rider and civil rights activist Joan Trumpauer Mulholland and her son, film director Loki Mulholland, came to Iowa City to visit the Englert on Wednesday night to share Loki’s film about his mother’s story, titled, An Ordinary Hero: The True Story of Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, as well as have a conversation about racial injustice and activism with those in attendance.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Julia Child
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Raquel Willis
thepeachreview.com

‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ Gives Proper Respect to an Unsung Hero

My Name Is Pauli Murray tells the story of Pauli Murray, a woman with the courage to push racial barriers and challenge gender norms. We’re all aware of the bravery and strength it took for Rosa Parks to refuse to give up her seat in the segregated South. Now imagine this: another Black woman did the same thing 15 years before. That’s Pauli Murray.
SOCIETY
nbcpalmsprings.com

“My Name is Pauli Murray” is Brilliant, Eye-Opening Documentary

I foolishly regarded myself as a fighter for civil rights yet I had no idea who Pauli Murray was until the brilliant documentary “My Name is Pauli Murray” from directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen fresh from the success of their Oscar-nominated “RBG.”. I spoke with the filmmakers regarding how...
MOVIES
thestylus.org

The life of civil rights activist Mary Church Terrell inspires persistence in the pursuit of change

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Alison Parker Ph.D., an author and professor of American history at the University of Delaware, gave a presentation on the life of suffragist and civil rights activist Mary Church Terrell inside the Seymour College Union ballroom. Since 2017, Parker has been researching Terrell to compile an extensive biography. In 2020, she published a book on Terrell’s life called Unceasing Militant: The Life of Mary Church Terrell.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Dysphoria#Civil Rights Movement#African American#Episcopal#Harvard#My Name
Wicked Local

Civil Rights activist Bob Moses honored in Cambridge

When Bob Moses and his family traveled to Mississippi to attend civil rights activist Amzie Moore’s funeral in 1982, at least two of his four children returned to Cambridge with a new understanding of their father. When people introduced her there, they would say, 'Do you know who this is?...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

New documentary remembers the tragic life of folk singer Karen Dalton

Karen Dalton, an enigmatic artist beloved by colleagues Bob Dylan and Phil Ochs, and idolized by followers like Nick Cave and Courtney Barnett, is the subject of a new film. A documentary examines a promising career cut short by addiction. In the 1960s, Karen Dalton was a rising star in Greenwich Village, the New York City neighborhood at the center of the folk music scene. People compared her talent to that of Billie Holiday. The documentary helps to explain why many people never heard of her. Allison McCabe has her story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy