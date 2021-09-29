A New Documentary Explores the Life of Unheralded Civil Rights Activist Pauli Murray
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Pick any piece of progressive litigation enacted in the United States over the last few decades, and chances are it was influenced by the work of Pauli Murray. Yet you likely don’t know their name. Murray was an activist, lawyer, poet, and the first female-identifying African American Episcopal priest. If one thread runs through their many lives, it’s that each was far ahead of its time. Years before Rosa Parks, Murray sat in the whites-only section of a Virginia bus with a friend. When denied a postgraduate position at Harvard, they coined the term “Jane Crow” and went on to write States’ Laws on Race and Color in 1950. Before ideas around nonbinary identities entered the common lexicon, Murray was struggling with their gender identity, pleading with doctors to find a “cure” for what might today be recognized as gender dysphoria.hyperallergic.com
