Watch teaser for Dave Chappelle's stand-up special 'The Closer'; Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime with film series

Dave Chappelle has announced that The Closer, his next special for Netflix, is being released next week.Due to hit the streaming service on 5 October, The Closer will be the sixth special he has made for Netflix since agreeing a deal with them in 2016.In a statement, Netflix suggested that it will be Chappelle’s last special with the company: “As he closes out his slate of comedy specials, Dave takes the stage to set the record straight – and get a few things off his chest.”In the trailer, the comedian can be seen saying: “Comedians have a responsibility to...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO