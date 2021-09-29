CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch teaser for Dave Chappelle's stand-up special 'The Closer'; Toni Braxton returns to Lifetime with film series

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle is headed back to Netflix with The Closer, a brand-new stand-up comedy special that will premiere on October 5. Netflix released a teaser on Wednesday which shows Chappelle on stage telling an audience that “Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly.” Billed as “the sixth chapter,” the special serves as a potential ending to the comedian’s previous specials, which include The Age of Spin, Deep in the Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. Stan Lathan, who directed Chappelle’s previous Netflix specials, also returns to direct The Closer.

