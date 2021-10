SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County sheriff wants Gov. Jay Inslee to back away from the statewide vaccine mandate. In a 12-minute long video posted to YouTube, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he’s talked to the governor’s office and asked Inslee what he plans to do if there is a mass exodus of healthcare professionals and first responders. Knezovich drove home the point that if a bunch of people quit over the mandate, they were doing so during the pandemic.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO