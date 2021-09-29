Hitmaker of the Month: Blake Slatkin on Creating Chart-Topping Records With the Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X and 24kGoldn

At just 23 years old, songwriter and producer Blake Slatkin is defining the next decade of pop music — and he already has the No. 1 songs to prove it. Slatkin, an L.A. native, rose to prominence in 2020 as a writer and producer on 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s pop-rap banger “Mood,” which spent eight non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s catchy hook and guitar backbone made it one of the most unescapable ear worms of the summer — and almost exactly one year later, Slatkin has done it again with the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.”