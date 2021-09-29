CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hitmaker of the Month: Blake Slatkin on Creating Chart-Topping Records With the Kid Laroi, Lil Nas X and 24kGoldn

By Ellise Shafer
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt just 23 years old, songwriter and producer Blake Slatkin is defining the next decade of pop music — and he already has the No. 1 songs to prove it. Slatkin, an L.A. native, rose to prominence in 2020 as a writer and producer on 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s pop-rap banger “Mood,” which spent eight non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s catchy hook and guitar backbone made it one of the most unescapable ear worms of the summer — and almost exactly one year later, Slatkin has done it again with the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay.”

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Omar Apollo
Person
Nas
Person
Pharrell
Person
Timbaland
Person
Ryan Tedder
Person
Lil Nas X
radiofacts.com

Pics from BET Hip Hop Awards

OUNG THUG, GUNNA, BIA, LIL JON, BABY KEEM, ISAIAH RASHAD, AND TOBE NWIGWE ADDED TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT THE 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS”. BIG DADDY KANE TO JOIN FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BIZ MARKIE. TRINA, REMY MA, JERMAINE DUPRI, AND TANK TO TAKE...
HIP HOP
Columbian

Kid Cudi: Lil Nas X ‘what we need now’

Kid Cudi is big on Lil Nas X. The Grammy-winning artist penned a heartfelt tribute to the 22-year-old music superstar, who was recently named one of the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time. “Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitmaker#Art#Alpha Data#Montero#New York University#Clive Davis Institute
kiss951.com

Lil Nas X Is Single And Okay With It

Lil Nas X is being open about his lovelife. According to People, The rapper did an interview with Andy Cohen, who said he heard Lil Nas X was in a relationship, to which he responded, “I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don’t want to anymore.”. By...
MUSIC
studybreaks.com

Lil Nas X’s Baby ‘Montero’ Is Born!

Rapper Lil Nas X is enjoying the radiant glow of parenthood after giving birth to his first album, titled “Montero,” on Sept. 17. The artist has been sharing his “pregnancy” with his social media fans and even released a comedic video to showcase his “birth” experience. Thankfully, Lil Nas X does not have to feel the burden of single parenthood alone. Several featured artists including Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion have helped make “Montero” the album that many presume has already become the album of the year.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Lil Nas X – Montero

A newfound star power shines bright for an unconventially creative artist. Lil Nas X, an Atlanta-born rapper and singer, has stirred controversy and popularity since the start of his career. His debut album Montero, titled after his birth name, is nothing short of that. Despite the tabloid stories created from Lil Nas X’s tendentious (and amazingly creative) music videos to partner the buzz of the project, fans were also able to feel a much more vulnerable side of the “Old Town Road” singer.
MUSIC
mix929.com

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber “Stay” at number one a sixth week, Lil Nas X has three top 10s

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have real “Stay”-ing power. Their collaborative single, “Stay,” has just racked up a sixth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “Stay” has now spent the same number of weeks on top as “Say Say Say,” the 1983 duet by Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Only two other collaborations by two or more solo male artists have spent more time on top than those songs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
thesource.com

The Kid Laroi, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, and More Deliver at the iHeartRadio Festival

IHeartRadio’s Daytime Stage returned to Sin City this past weekend and invited some of the biggest emerging rappers to deliver doses of rap and hip-hop to the Las Vegas crowd. With memorable performances from The Kid Laroi, Saweetie, 24kGoldn, Olivia Rodrigo, and more, the outdoor portion of the 2-day event certainly delivered.
MUSIC
wxerfm.com

Lil Nas X reveals song he wanted Nicki Minaj to collaborate on

Lil Nas X‘s hit song “Industry Baby” as we know it features Jack Harlow, but in an alternate universe, it could have sounded a lot different. The rapper, who released his debut studio album Montero last week, hosted a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday and revealed that he attempted to get his idol on the track.
CELEBRITIES
Kansas State Collegian

Lil Nas X debuts eponymous album ‘MONTERO’

Montero Lamar Hill — better known as Lil Nas X — recently released his long-awaited debut album, “MONTERO.” The 22-year-old rapper and singer/songwriter shows off his musical and emotional range in this 15-track album. Featuring musicians like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Elton John — just to name a few — it’s no surprise the album has so many hits.
MUSIC
basinsradio.com

Drake Blocking Lil Nas X’s #1 Album Debut

Lil Nas X finally came through with his debut studio album MONTERO last week, which has been hailed by pop and hip-hop fans as one of the best projects of the year so far. His first full-length project has been the talk of most music circles for the last few days and many expected the “INDUSTRY BABY” to dethrone Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy at the top of the charts, but it looks as though that won’t be the case.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

RS Charts: Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Holds Number One as Lil Nas X Debuts

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy easily repeated at Number One on the latest Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The 21-song set amassed more than 200 million streams, led by four different Top Ten singles. In addition, songs from Certified Lover Boy picked up 12,300 downloads. If Drake hadn’t dropped an...
MUSIC
wmfe.org

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Is Triumphant

In just two short years, Lil Nas X has proven he’s much more than “Old Town Road.” He’s taken a successful novelty song and parlayed it into a budding and influential music career. He’s come out as gay and arguably become pop’s biggest out star. He’s a master of performance art and marketing, and his eponymous debut studio album Montero easily became one of the year’s most anticipated projects.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy