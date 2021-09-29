Philip Guston’s Unblinking Eye

Many years ago, when I spent a couple summer months backpacking in Europe, I visited an art space in Berlin, the Hamburger Bahnhof an old, repurposed train station made into a contemporary museum. The exhibition on display combined the work of Anselm Kiefer and Joseph Beuys. I had seen Beuys’s stuff before in galleries in New York and wasn’t particularly impressed, but the Kiefer was new to me. Seeing them together stretched out into the far recesses of the enormous gallery space — Beuys’s iron-belted bales of hay, and from Kiefer what looked like massive books haphazardly tumbled on top of each other — the work made sense to me. In that moment I realized that their work needed room to breathe, and thus come alive to my eyes.

