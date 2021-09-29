CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Philip Guston’s Unblinking Eye

By John Yau
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exhibition Philip Guston: 1969–1979 at Hauser & Wirth (September 9–October 30, 2021) blows open a hole in nearly all the narratives of American art from that turbulent decade, though you would not know it if you read Art Since 1900 (2004), the standard art history textbook by Hal Foster, Rosalind Krauss, Yve-Alain Bois, and Benjamin H. D. Buchloh. In that book, Guston gets mentioned twice in passing. The authors have collectively ignored his groundbreaking 1970 show at Marlborough Gallery, where he exhibited his paintings of hooded figures for the first time. At the time of the show, the conservative critic Hilton Kramer ridiculed Guston with a review in The New York Times (October 25, 1970) titled “A Mandarin Pretending To Be a Stumblebum.” One of Guston’s closest friends, the composer Morton Feldman, stopped talking to him and they never reconciled.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

Critical Eye: Publishing Amid the Museum’s Ruins

During a 2012 conversation at Art Basel, artist Adam Pendleton told curator Jenny Schlenzka, “I have a copy machine. It’s the queen of my studio.” The remark was offhand, yet revealing and generous. Pendleton, who is in his mid-thirties, has a multidisciplinary practice encompassing painting, printmaking, book arts, performance, filmmaking, sculpture, and event organizing. At times he describes himself as a conceptualist but, eschewing rigid emphasis on systems and nonrepresentational strategies sometimes associated with the term, he has also spoken of “a kind of philosophy of being” in relation to the images, spaces, and occasions he creates. In all his...
MUSEUMS
Hyperallergic

The Galactic Visions of Leonardo Drew

Many years ago, when I spent a couple summer months backpacking in Europe, I visited an art space in Berlin, the Hamburger Bahnhof an old, repurposed train station made into a contemporary museum. The exhibition on display combined the work of Anselm Kiefer and Joseph Beuys. I had seen Beuys’s stuff before in galleries in New York and wasn’t particularly impressed, but the Kiefer was new to me. Seeing them together stretched out into the far recesses of the enormous gallery space — Beuys’s iron-belted bales of hay, and from Kiefer what looked like massive books haphazardly tumbled on top of each other — the work made sense to me. In that moment I realized that their work needed room to breathe, and thus come alive to my eyes.
MUSEUMS
Hyperallergic

Painting’s Perpetual Death and Rebirth

VENICE — I don’t know about you, but I can barely stand going to a museum or gallery exhibition after this pandemic year. Something about the capacity for change promised by art, often touted by art-world institutions in order to justify their own existence, rings especially hollow in this moment. To put it bluntly, why art?
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Democracy of Abstraction

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Thomas Nozkowski (1944–2019) never hedged his bets. One bet was that abstract painting did not have to be elitist; it could be as open to subject matter as Andy Warhol supposedly was. The difference is that Nozkowski was not interested in the second-hand experiences we all supposedly share. He believed that each person’s experience of the everyday was fundamentally unique and set out to honor that in his work.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Guston
Hyperallergic

Your Concise New York Art Guide for October 2021

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». With October upon us (how?!), New York City arts organizations of all stripes are offering up a veritable cornucopia of compelling exhibitions and performances. From MoMA PS1’s quinquennial survey featuring 47 intergenerational artists and collectives, to a presentation of the late Winfred Rembert’s intricately tooled leather paintings, here’s a choice slice of what we’re excited about this month.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

Robert Vas Dias’s Words Explore the Fact of Things

Poetics of Still Life: A Collage is a sustained meditation on the still life in art. Robert Vas Dias’s new book, which pairs his poetry and art-critical prose—others’ and his own—with artwork, is a subtle discourse on how objects condition our lives in creating an essentially visual field that makes collage possible.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hyperallergic

A Final Show Honors the Legacy of a Bay Area Art Legend

SAN FRANCISCO — “Resident Alien 2021” is the “brilliant linchpin” of Hung Liu’s solo show, Golden Gate (金門), at the de Young Museum, says curator Janna Keegan. For the show, Liu updated this piece, which she first exhibited in 1988 at San Francisco’s Capp Street Project. Based on her green card, it takes up the whole back wall of the museum’s atrium, with “Cookie, Fortune” replacing her name, and the year of her birth changed from 1948 to 1984 — the year she moved to the United States.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Art Museum#Art World#Street Art#Hauser Wirth#American#The New York Times
The Hollywood Reporter

Colman Domingo to Star in Bayard Rustin Biopic, the First Narrative Feature From Obamas’ Higher Ground (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo will star in Rustin, the biopic centered on influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin that Michelle and Barack Obama’s banner, Higher Ground, is producing. Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald are also starring in the Netflix drama, which is being directed by George C. Wolfe, whose last film was Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Wolfe wrote the script with Dustin Lance Black, the Oscar-winning scribe behind Harvey Milk biopic Milk. Rustin was a key figure in the early civil rights movement in the mid-20th century, leading several marches on Washington as well as organizing Freedom Rides. A...
MOVIES
6sqft

A 24-ton stone sphere is hanging in the lobby of Philip Johnson’s 550 Madison Avenue tower

A massive blue spherical stone now hangs in the lobby of the landmarked office building 550 Madison Avenue, part of a broader project to revitalize Philip Johnson’s postmodern gem. The Olayan Group on Wednesday unveiled the renovated space, a project which included preserving the 110-foot arched entry, adding a multi-story window across from the entrance with views through to the new garden, still under construction, and the centerpiece art commission. Designed by artist Alicja Kwade, who had a solo exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s roof garden in 2019, the art installation includes a 24-ton Azul Macaubas stone sphere hanging from ten polished stainless steel chains only 12 feet above the floor.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

How Berkeley’s Countercultural Movement Shaped Artist David Huffman

BERKELEY, Calif. — Artist David Huffman grew up in Berkeley, California in the 1960s and ’70s, and the countercultural ideas all around him influenced his work. In his solo show at the Berkeley Art Center, Afro Hippie, he examines that experience. Huffman’s mother, Dolores Davis, an activist and artist, was...
BERKELEY, CA
Hyperallergic

How Museums and NFTs Might Find Common Ground

Over the last year, NFTs have been the biggest disruptors of the art world. Major auction houses quickly explored high-profile NFT auctions, Damien Hirst opportunistically weighed in and even Art Basel got a taster recently. Among the larger museums, the Uffizi in Florence sold an NFT authenticated digital rendition of Michelangelo’s “Doni Tondo,” (1504–1506) and the Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg has initiated plans to auction some of its most renowned masterpieces as NFTs. Recently, the British Museum announced plans to sell NFTs of 200 Hokusai artworks in tandem with its upcoming exhibition. Among others, ICA Miami acquired a Cryptopunk NFT while the Whitworth art gallery in Manchester sold a limited edition based on William Blake’s “The Ancient of Days” (1827). But these have been exceptions rather than the rule.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Hyperallergic

Photos of “Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” Before the Silvery Fabric Comes Down

PARIS — Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s final public work, “L’Arc de Triomphe Empaqueté” or “The Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” finally opened in Paris earlier this month. Following lengthy delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Christo’s untimely death in May 2020, the installation will be on view for a mere 16 days, through Sunday, October 3. Originally intended to coincide with the Centre Pompidou exhibition held in summer of 2020, “The Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped” instead exists as a standalone coda and silent memorial to the artist couple’s prolific career.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

University at Buffalo Art Galleries Presents Heather Hart: Afrotecture (Re)Collection

Through large-scale sculptural installations of rooftops and porches, Heather Hart transforms exhibition spaces into interactive sites, inviting visitors to contemplate what it means to create a Black space of joy and reflection. Growing up with a carpenter father, she witnessed how lumber can demarcate and frame spaces, and how these spaces become containers for social relations and memories.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

Artists Can Enter to Publish an Instructional Art Book

Are you an artist or crafter ready to dazzle the world with your talents? Have you always dreamed of being a published author? Then Walter Foster Publishing wants to hear from you!. As the world’s leading publisher of instructional art and craft books for adults and children, Walter Foster has...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hyperallergic

Kludge, Curated by Laurie Anderson, Arrives at Joe’s Pub This October

1. An ill-assorted collection of parts assembled to fulfill a particular purpose. 1. Use ill-assorted parts to make (something). Join Joe’s Pub for five nights of Kludge. Curated by Joe’s Vanguard Residency artist Laurie Anderson, the lineup includes poet Anne Carson, “audio provocateur” Arto Lindsay, writer Lafcadio Cass, and cellist Rubin Kodheli. This multi-faceted array of artists will be experienced differently every evening.
LIFESTYLE
Hyperallergic

Rutgers University Presents Fall 2021 Art & Design Lecture Series

The Department of Art & Design at Mason Gross School of the Arts is hosting 24 artists and designers throughout the fall semester, including public talks by Forensic Architecture, Tega Brain, Alison O’Daniel, and Regina José Galindo. All lectures listed below will be accessible to external audiences via Zoom; admission is free.
VISUAL ART
Collider

Colman Domingo to Reunite With 'Ma Rainey’ Director George C. Wolfe for 'Rustin' Netflix Biopic

Colman Domingo’s eclectic filmography continues to grow with the upcoming Netflix film Rustin. The actor will portray civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the new movie by theater and film director George C. Wolfe. This will mark the second collaboration between Domingo and Wolfe, who have previously worked together on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Rustin will also continue the multi-year deal between Netflix and Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

Required Reading

Ariella Azoulay writes about Tamar Lanier’s continuing push to have the photos of his ancestors, Renty Taylor and his daughter Delia, returned to her family from Harvard University. Writing for Boston Review, she explains:. Until Lanier stepped forward and claimed that these were her ancestors, the daguerreotypes had been assumed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy