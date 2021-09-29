[email protected]: Obesity rates keep rising | UN Food System Summit criticism
Obesity rates rise during pandemic, fueled by stress, job loss, sedentary lifestyle. Emerging data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that a total of 16 states now have obesity rates of 35% or higher. Four states—namely Delaware, Iowa, Ohio, and Texas—joined these ranks over the course of a single year. It's also worth noting that obesity rates are rising faster among racial minorities. For a little perspective, in 2011 not a single state had reached the threshold of 35% obesity. NPR reports.www.newhope.com
