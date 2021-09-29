CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vicksburg, MS

Community-wide vaccination event held in Vicksburg

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eltw2_0cC3prxh00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – TrustCare Health will be hosting a vaccination events for community members in Vicksburg starting Wednesday, September 29.

The event will be held at the Vicksburg Convention Center on 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Boulevard, according to the Vicksburg Post .

YouTube bans anti-vaccine creators, misinformation

Healthcare professionals will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for ages 12 and older and Moderna vaccines will be offered for adults 18 and older. Those who are under age 18 are required to have consent from a parent or guardian.

To schedule an appointment on selective dates, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Metro Jackson AHA to host senior food drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metro Jackson American Heart Association (AHA) will partner with the Magnolia Medical Foundation to provide food boxes to senior citizens in need in the metro area. The food boxes will only be available to ages 60 and older on Thursday, October 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mississippi Food Network will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Children’s of Mississippi launches clinic for MIS-C patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – MIS-C, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, is a rare but serious condition that is thought to be a delayed reaction to COVID-19. In MIS-C, the immune system of a child who has been infected with COVID-19 attacks the body’s healthy cells, particularly those involving blood vessels, the heart and other […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson fire chief provides career insight as firefighter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Fire Chief Willie Owens said being a firefighter is a fulfilling career that provides a lot of opportunity, including an early start. “You can come on at the age of 18 and retire before you’re 18-years old and go to another job and be successful at another job,” said Owens. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Health
Vicksburg, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Vaccines
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip at the State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fairgrounds kicks off Wednesday, October 6, in Downtown Jackson. This year, the fair is featuring a new exhibit and your favorite fair foods from various vendors! Watch interviews from the 12 News Morning Team with Director Michael Lassester and the owner of Mr. Turkey Leg.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Trustcare Health#The Vicksburg Post#Healthcare
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s largest tourism board is on the brink of collapse

BILOXI, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The organization that promotes Mississippi’s biggest tourist destination — the three counties along the Gulf Coast — is on the brink of collapse following a string of leadership resignations, in-fighting over county representation and public name-calling. Today, Mississippi’s leading casino executives issued a rare joint statement to share their disappointment […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg acquires land for Cedar Hill Cemetery expansion

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Cedar Hill Cemetery, one of the oldest and largest cemeteries in the U.S., is getting more land. According to the Vicksburg Post, the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the transfer of three pieces of property on Sky Farm Avenue from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office to the city […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Warren Schools offers new app to track school meals

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Warren School District offers a new online service, which allows parents and guardians to view menus and their student’s daily meals online. Parents can sign up for MealViewer at schools.mealviewer.com or download the MealViewer mobile app and register for a free account to create a profile for their student(s). […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Tyson Foods to invest $61M into Vicksburg plant

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Tyson Foods will invest $61 million in its Vicksburg plant. According to the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership, the expansion will create nearly 50 jobs. The Vicksburg facility currently employs approximately 500 people. The expansion is expected to be complete by Summer 2022. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Hinds County Reentry Program begins workforce training next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The new Hinds County Reentry Program for formerly incarcerated people will begin workforce training for its participants next week. More than 50 people applied for the program, and 21 have been selected. The participants will go through a six-week training program through the Hinds County Community College Workforce Development Center, starting Tuesday, […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vendors make final preparations for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 162nd Mississippi State Fair will open to the public on Wednesday, October 6, and the final preparations are underway. Michael Lasseter, the director of Mississippi State Fairgrounds, said, “Train rides, campfires. There will be a rattlesnake show and Wild West show. That’s right next to our world-famous biscuit booth also.” […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Memorial ceremony held for fallen Mississippi firefighters

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Families from across Mississippi gathered to honor firefighters that died on the line of duty this past year. The Mississippi State Fire Academy, Mississippi Firefighters Association, and Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association hosted a special ceremony in Pearl. The event honored the ten Mississippi firefighters who lost their lives in the line […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vicksburg mayor hires Pendleton as Chief of Staff

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has hired Attorney Tiffany R. Pendleton as Chief of Staff. She will start her duties on October 7, 2021. Pendleton will succeed Sam Andrews, who has accepted a position in Gov. Tate Reeves’ Office. “This is a great decision. I have the utmost confidence that Ms. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi appeals order requiring mental health plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi on Wednesday followed through on its promise to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that it come up with a plan to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with mental illness. Lawyers for the state filed a notice of appeal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. On Sept. 7, U.S. District Judge […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi doctors discuss patient hesitancy for COVID-19 boosters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – COVID-19 booster shots are now available for those who qualify, but doctors said there is some confusion surrounding the third dose. COVID-19 booster shots are being recommended for those who qualify. Dr. Lionel Fraser, with Central Mississippi Health Services, said, “Those who are over 65, those who are immunocompromised.” The Pfizer […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Ag Museum to host annual Pumpkin Adventure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Pumpkin Adventure October 6-9, 13-16 and 20-23. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with extended hours for family days on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Pumpkin Adventure includes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

557
Followers
267
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy