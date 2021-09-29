Blake Shelton Teases New Song, ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. Blake Shelton, "Come Back as a Country Boy" “A country boy is all that I know how to be,” Shelton sings in this ode to blue collar workers, backbreaking work, and days that begin long before the sun comes up. The song starts with the sounds of a crackling fire and howling coyotes, soon joined by Shelton’s muscular lead voice and tightly-packed harmonies. The song offers a lengthy list outlining the kind of rural living he craves -- so much so, that when he dies, he wants to come back as a country boy. If that’s not possible, as he so straightforwardly points out -- “leave my Hank crankin’, beer-drinking a— in the ground.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO