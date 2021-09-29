CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blake Shelton Teases New Song, ‘Come Back as a Country Boy’

By Billy Dukes
 8 days ago
Blake Shelton says his new song "Come Back as a Country Boy" is an anthem for hard-working country people. The new radio single will drop on Friday (Oct. 1) and be included on a deluxe version of his latest album, set for December. Hardy, Josh Thompson and Jordan Schmidt wrote...

DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

See Blake Shelton's Text to Ariana Grande After Report Claimed She's Kicking Him Off The Voice

Blake Shelton is not too happy that The Voice producers might soon tell him "thank u, next." Unverified rumors spread this week that the NBC singing competition is looking to permanently replace Shelton with someone younger, due to the popularity of this season's newbie, Ariana Grande. But the longtime coach isn't going out without a fight and actually picked one with Grande after the reports surfaced. According to a photo dump that Grande posted on Instagram on Sept. 24, Shelton gave her his unfiltered reaction to the potentially demoralizing news. Her text screenshot showed Shelton sharing a link to one...
CELEBRITIES
Devin Dawson
Blake Shelton
Jordan Schmidt
CinemaBlend

Could Blake Shelton Be Leaving The Voice? New Rumor Has Some Merit

We’re only one week into The Voice Season 21, aka the one where the show introduced Ariana Grande, and the rumor mill has already kicked up dust and started churning out juicy ideas. According to the latest gossip, Blake Shelton might soon be leaving The Voice to be replaced by Ariana Grande, that is, if the producers allegedly get their way. Honestly, it’s a wild thought, but it does have some merit.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Blake Shelton And Ariana Grande’s Beef Goes Way Back

With Ariana Grande joining “The Voice,” there has been a friendly rivalry between the “POV” singer and Blake Shelton. Shelton recently revealed that the rivalry actually dates back to 2016 when he released his album, “If I’m Honest” on the same day as Ariana released “Dangerous.”. Blake says his, “dreams...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Justin Moore, Tyler Childers & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos and albums that dropped this week. Blake Shelton, "Come Back as a Country Boy" “A country boy is all that I know how to be,” Shelton sings in this ode to blue collar workers, backbreaking work, and days that begin long before the sun comes up. The song starts with the sounds of a crackling fire and howling coyotes, soon joined by Shelton’s muscular lead voice and tightly-packed harmonies. The song offers a lengthy list outlining the kind of rural living he craves -- so much so, that when he dies, he wants to come back as a country boy. If that’s not possible, as he so straightforwardly points out -- “leave my Hank crankin’, beer-drinking a— in the ground.”
MUSIC
Cars 108

Blake Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour is Coming To LCA and We Have Your Tickets

Blake Shelton is hitting the stage of Little Caesars Arena on October 1st, and we have tickets for you all weekend. The Friends and Heroes tour is going to be a huge party, packed with some absolute stars. Blake brought some of his country superstar friends to help rock the stage with him. Shelton is joined by Tracy Bird, Trace Adkins, Martina McBride, and Lindsay Ell. If you would like to buy tickets, you can do that here. Before you pull out your wallet though, you need to get registered to win a pair this weekend from Cars 108.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Blake Shelton announces new single, deluxe ‘Body Language’ album

New music is coming from Blake Shelton! The singer just announced a new single, “Come Back As a Country Boy,” out on Friday, October 1. The song will be part of Blake’s new Body Language Deluxe album, which will be released on December 3. “I think this song is an...
MUSIC
KTTS

Blake Shelton World Premiere!

Tune in tonight at 11 PM for the premiere of Blake Shelton’s brand new song, “Come Back as a Country Boy”!. You can also catch the new track all day long tomorrow Friday, October 1st.
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

Blake Shelton Is Releasing His Wedding Day Song for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton hinted that he might release the song he wrote as vows when he married Gwen Stefani last summer. The singer made it official last week. Tucked away at the very bottom of the tracklist for the deluxe version of Shelton's Body Language album is a song called "We Can Reach the Stars." Thanks to Carson Daly, fans know this is the song The Voice coach co-wrote for his bride-to-be ahead of their July 3 wedding day in Oklahoma.
MUSIC
flickprime.com

Blake Shelton Teases Ariana Grande About ‘The Voice’ Via Text

Rumors have begun to swirl about Blake Shelton being changed as a coach on “The Voice.”. Radar studies {that a} supply advised them, “after a decade on the show, producers are quietly seeking to change Blake with somebody youthful and extra present. Blake is nice however he’s not in Ariana’s league.”
CELEBRITIES
50 of the All-Time Best ’90s Country Songs

This list of 50 essential '90s country music hits brings all kinds of warm feels. The simplicity, the melodies, the head-jerking turn toward pop music and the mullets ... it's all here, and it's all a wonderful trip down memory lane. It's possible this list of great 1990s country songs...
MUSIC
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

