Orange County, CA

Death Of Infant In Custody Of Orange County Jail Under Investigation

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of a child born to an inmate at Orange County’s Intake and Release Center. The child was born prematurely Monday at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana to an inmate who had been housed at the Intake and Release Center for three days. The child was pronounced dead at about noon, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

