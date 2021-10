TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—The Ulysses Philomathic Library in Trumansburg recently hired Laura Mielenhausen as Library Director, in hopes of making the library more accessible. Mielenhausen grew up in Rochester, New York and graduated from SUNY-Potsdam, then taught music for a year, only to realize it was not the right field for her. At her partner’s suggestion, she went back to school and got her Master’s degree in library science, hoping to work with the public, particularly youths, in a way that combines her love of reading, music and helping others.

