Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced what she calls encouraging data regarding COVID-19 vaccination rates for health care staff in New York State. This new information, reported by health care facilities to the New York State Department of Health, comes as the vaccination mandate for health care staff in hospitals and nursing homes is now in effect. Hochul says considerable progress has been made since she was sworn in on August 24th, and the vaccination rates among health care workers have continued to increase even in the last week leading up to the deadline.

