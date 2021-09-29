CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photographer Captures Built-Up Pandemic Waste Polluting the Seas

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic is taking a detrimental toll on the Earth’s oceans: researchers say around 30% more waste has made its way into the seas in the last year, primarily non-recyclable materials like face masks and plastic take-out containers. In Şebnem Coşkun’s underwater photograph taken in the Bosporus Strait, the ethereal, translucent bodies of jellyfish drift vertiginously in a whirlpool of plastic and debris; a diver reaches for a face mask floating ominously in the center.

Related
natureworldnews.com

New Massive Volcano Emerges as a Result of the Largest Underwater Eruption

A new massive volcano off the eastern coast of the island of Mayotte has officially birthed subsequent to the largest underwater eruption ever recorded in world history. The new feature rises 820 meters (2,690 feet) from the seafloor, now appearing after the huge seismic event that rocked the island in May 2018. It is currently the largest active submarine eruption ever documented.
SCIENCE
boatinternational.com

How adventure photographers capture their spectacular images at sea

No great yachting adventure is complete without that jaw-dropping photograph. BOAT meets the specialist expedition photographers on the other side of the lens and finds out what it takes to capture images of adventure cruises... Shelton Dupreez. Age 32. Nationality Canadian. Camera Sony A1 with 28-70mm Sony lens, WACP Wide...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Wave of Long Island

Photographer Captures Injustices Behind Arverne East Landscape

“Goldenrod and tires. Regrowth and remnants. Past and present.” That is how photographer Susannah Ray, 49, describes her exhibit “Hinterland: The Legacy of New York City’s Urban Renewal.”. COVID-19 was a year-long opportunity for Ray to explore the land, east of the firehouse in Arverne, which is slated for development....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earth.com

The Mediterranean Sea is a hotspot for plastic pollution

Global plastic production has been increasing steadily since the 1950s, reaching 368 million tons in 2019. A large proportion of this plastic waste ends up in seas and oceans, with scientists estimating that over 250,000 tons of plastic debris are currently polluting the world’s waters. A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science has found that the Mediterranean Sea is one the largest hotspots for plastic pollution, with over 3,760 metric tons of plastic waste currently floating in it.
ENVIRONMENT
mymodernmet.com

Photographer Spends 10 Years Capturing 48 Stunning Colors of the Moon

Italian primary school teacher Marcella Pace has always had a passion for astronomy. This has led her to pursue astrophotography and, over the years, she's seen her work selected by NASA as an Astronomy Photo of the Day and has been shortlisted in the prestigious Astronomy Photographer of the Year Awards. In particular, her image of 48 colorful moons has garnered her quite a bit of attention. The work pulls together 10 years' worth of imagery and is a true sight to behold.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ScienceAlert

This Rare, Otherworldly Squid Was Caught on Film on a Deep-Sea Dive

The tenebrous oceanic depths are not exactly welcoming to land-dwelling creatures. In addition to the lack of light to see by, and air to breathe, the weight of all the water above creates crushing pressure. But this lightless part of the world is teeming with life of its own; life that has evolved to thrive in these conditions, life that looks quite unlike anything you might find on drier shores. Much of this life, for much of human history, has been inaccessible. It's just been down there, in the gloom, doing its thing. But the relatively recent invention of remotely-operated underwater vehicles,...
WILDLIFE
Discover Mag

Sneaky Deep-Sea Camera Captures Footage of Elusive Giant Squid

From centuries-old maritime lore to more recent depictions in literature and film, the giant squid looms in our imaginations as a monster of epic proportions. These squids can be more than 40 feet long, with eyes the size of pie dishes and sharp, bird-like beaks that shred their prey. Even...
WILDLIFE
Variety

Influential Photographer Sebastião Salgado on Capturing the Majestic Rainforest for His New Exhibit ‘Amazonia’

Photographer, cinematographer and photojournalist Sebastião Salgado would like you to know that Paradise exists. He is referring to the Amazon rainforest, and he should know. Born on a Brazilian farm, Salgado has been traveling to the rainforest since the 1980s and journeyed there almost 50 times for his latest project. “Amazônia,” published by Taschen, is the result of Salgado’s six years capturing the Indigenous inhabitants and celebrating the terrain, the mountains and the water in a series of black-and-white gelatin silver prints. An exhibit featuring highlights from the project is making its American debut at Danziger at Fetterman Gallery in Santa Monica,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
natureworldnews.com

How Plastic Waste Affects Global Pollution

Plastic waste has been one of the biggest problems in our world today. They are used in our day to day lives but single use plastics are harmful for our environment and is one of the keys to global warming since sunlight and heat may cause the plastic to release greenhouse gases and plastics may break down into methane and ethylene that will increase the rate of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Antarctic Ice Reveals Human Impact on The Atmosphere Long Before Industrial Fires

Our planet's air during the preindustrial period was not quite as pristine as you might think, according to new research out of Antarctica. An analysis of six ice core drillings taken from the southernmost continent has revealed a substantial increase in black carbon starting in the 14th century. That's long before humans in the southern hemisphere started burning coal, which means the pollution likely came from preindustrial fires feeding on natural biomass. Over the intervening 700 years, emission levels appear to have steadily climbed, ultimately tripling in number. When researchers modelled the potential flow of black carbon particulates, they tracked the soot back to...
EARTH SCIENCE
Country
Brazil
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

When West Coast waters warmed up, it brought new species. Now they’re staying

Land–based heatwaves have a less obvious though equally important sibling: marine heatwaves. In 2013, the largest marine heatwave on record began when an unusually warm mass of water formed in the Gulf of Alaska. By the next summer, the warm water spread south, raising average water temperatures along the United States west coast by 3.6 to 7.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2-4 Celsius). In 2015, a strong El Niño event strengthened the marine heatwave further.
ENVIRONMENT
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed.Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows.Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa “It’s not over yet, we don’t even know how long there is...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Ocean drone caught inside Hurricane Sam captures hair-raising video

Hurricane Sam is the strongest storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season so far, though it's fortunately not threatening to make landfall. While we've seen Sam churning from orbit, we now have some extraordinary new footage from inside the Category 4 storm. Autonomous ocean vehicle company Saildrone is working with...
ENVIRONMENT

