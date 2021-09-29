Senior Volleyball Player Maddie Brueckner Is Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete Of The Month For CM
BETHALTO - Maddie Brueckner, a senior on the girls' volleyball team at Civic Memorial High School, has played an instrumental part in the Eagles' fast start this season. Brueckner helped CM win their first 14 matches of the season. For her contributions to the Eagles' team both on and off the court, Brueckner has been selected as the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Female Athlete of the Month.www.riverbender.com
Comments / 0