Bitcoin is now the best-performing asset this year as the asset’s price breaks the $50,000 psychological resistance point. The price of the most popular digital currency Bitcoin hit $50K for the first time in a month on October 5th. This comes amid heavy BTC price volatility and continues a triumphant return to form for the prominent token. Furthermore, the largest crypto by market cap is now officially the best-performing asset of 2021. Just five days into October, BTC has recorded a 15% gain and year-to-date returns of approximately 50%. It is 13% ahead of commodities for the year and 17% ahead of the US micro-cap companies.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO