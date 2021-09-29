CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altrucoin: Community-Driven & Charitable Token Has Launched on Binance Smart Chain

 7 days ago

The Altrucoin token has launched on BSC to strengthen the charities and ensure a safe and great value for token holders. The token holders can avail of massive incentives and long-term investment. The platform recently developed a Skating V2 App with the latest technology that enables you to purchase the token on Pancakes Wap. Since the token is charitable and community-driven, it offers most of its profits to various charities.

HackerNoon

Binance Smart Chain Funds Decentral Games Via its $100 million Accelerator Program

Decentral Games has secured significant support and funding from Binance Smart Chain's $100 million Accelerator Fund. With the newly garnered support, the company will usher in new innovations to expand the rapidly-evolving blockchain metaverse, Play-to-Earn Gaming vertical, and NFT markets on BSC. BSC is the fastest-growing DeFi chain by volume in recent months. Experts have estimated the traditional gaming sector is poised to see a 9.64% CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Is the Dacxi Chain’s Crowdfunding Tokenization Technology the Key to Crypto 4.0?

Since Bitcoin’s 2008 beginnings, the cryptocurrency industry has witnessed several different eras; Crypto 1.0, Crypto 2.0, and the current era of Crypto 3.0. According to GlobeNewswire, Bitcoin and the concept of payment currencies led the Crypto 1.0 era, while Ethereum spearheaded the era of Crypto 2.0. Crypto 2.0 focused on the underlying blockchain technology behind cryptocurrency, which gave birth to the tokenization revolution. However, following Proof-of-Work (PoW) protocols, certain issues like scalability, high cost, and transaction speeds have remained.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Revolut Reportedly Working on Launch of Its Crypto Token

However, the timing for a Revolut crypto token is subject to approval from the United Kingdom’s regulators. Revolut, a London headquartered fintech company, is reportedly working to launch its crypto token similar to Binance’s BNB. According to people familiar with the matter who spoke with CoinDesk, the token is a ‘Revolut users earn a token’ type of thing, similar to Wirex and Nexo.
BUSINESS
Freemoon Announces the Development of Its Smart Contract Placed on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain

Freemoon, a deflationary token protocol ecosystem, has announced the development of its smart contract placed on the Ethereum ERC-20 and Binance Smart Chain BEP-20. The smart contract which is fused into the Freemoon economic system is designed to automatically distribute finances among participants in the Freemoon finance ecosystem. Over time, the Freemoon coin will increase in price by 1000 times the profit.
MARKETS
Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 Has Announced Its Launch and Is Preparing for a Private Token Sale Round

Launchpad TG DAO 3.0, a part of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) TG Ecosystem, has announced that it is launching its platform and is preparing for a private round of TGDAO token sales. The TG DAO 3.0 platform offers a full range of services for the development and launching of blockchain projects and startups from the real economic sector. Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 offers, in particular, services such as acceleration, legal support, and packaging of start-ups, as well as attracting investments for further development.
AGRICULTURE
Ardadex Protocol Launches Token IPO for Early Adopters

Ardadex Protocol is an innovative platform on Cardano blockchain that provides users with advanced AMM and NFT functionalities. Ardadex Protocol will power NFT marketplace for digital creators and online creators to mint & trade digital commodities using our super sleek, easy-to-use user interface on Ardadex Protocol. The key features of...
MARKETS
Technology Veteran and Longtime Investor Adam Nash Reinvents Charitable Giving With the Launch of Daffy, the Donor-Advised Fund for You™

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Daffy Charitable, an online community based on an innovative new financial platform for giving, emerged from stealth today with a mission to help people be more generous, more often. Previously known as Silverback Ventures, Daffy is a highly anticipated consumer fintech company co-founded by veteran executive Adam Nash (Acorns, Wealthfront, LinkedIn) and veteran software engineer Alejandro Crosa (Slack, Twitter, LinkedIn). Daffy, the Donor-Advised Fund for You™, reimagines what charitable giving looks like. With Daffy, members easily choose how much money they want to set aside for charity every year, watch it grow tax-free in one of nine modern investment portfolios, and can donate to more than 1.5 million charities in the U.S., right from their phone. Contributions to a member’s Daffy fund can be made with a linked bank account, a credit or debit card through Apple Pay™, most publicly traded stocks, and crypto. Plus, Daffy stores all donations in one place, so members never lose a donation receipt again.
CHARITIES
Aqarchain.io Real Estate Investing Platform launches AQR Token IEO on MENA leading Emirex Exchange

Aqarchain.io, a blockchain-powered real estate investing platform whose aim is to create a decentralized ecosystem where investment in real estate is as easy as investing in shares on the stock market, is pleased to announce an IEO partnership with Emirex, leading cryptocurrency exchange in the MENA region, to launch the AQR utility token IEO on the Emirex exchange.
MARKETS
Oaky launches Chain Dashboard - upsell management across hotel chains and groups

Amsterdam – Oaky has launched a Chain Dashboard feature, which allows bulk editing and adding of upsell deals and provides a broad overview of upselling initiatives across all properties in a chain or group. The Chain Dashboard feature aims to revolutionise digital upselling for hotel chains, cutting out uncertainty and...
Glass Chain/GLS: Powerful Innovation Transforming Blockchain Space and Making Customers Wealthy

Glass Chain is an innovation that is changing the blockchain space and improving important aspects of the network. At the moment, there are so many decentralized apps developed in the blockchain network. In fact, there are more than 4000 dApps used all over the world and in various industries that include optometry, gambling, health, gaming, insurance, and many more.
ECONOMY
Panther Protocol Announces Partnership with Elrond to Enable Privacy Preserving DeFi Products and Interchain Swaps for Elrond Assets

Panther Protocol, who’s building scalable private infrastructure for the internet of blockchains, and Elrond, the internet-scale blockchain designed to bring a 1000x improvement in throughput and execution speed over existing decentralized networks, are proud to announce a new partnership that aims to bring interoperable privacy and compliance-friendly selective disclosure mechanisms to the Elrond Network.
ECONOMY
PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
BUSINESS
Xisde partners with ApolloEX to launch fan token

Brazilian esports organisation Xisde has announced a partnership with blockchain company ApolloEX to launch a fan token. According to the release, the Xisde token will provide fans with access to premium content, exclusive products and other rewards. The token will be launched to the general public on October 18th. From...
VIDEO GAMES
Humble Bundle has raised $200 million for charitable causes

Humble Bundle has announced the outcome of its years of charity functions, saying it has raised over $200 million in the 11 years since it first began offering game bundles. Several of the charities that have benefited from the Humble community in the last decade include those fighting hunger, benefiting women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and supporting LGBTQ+ youth.
CHARITIES
Canadian Biconomy Exchange Launched native Token – BIT

A new crypto asset is continuously entering the market and transforming the cryptocurrency market. There are not many prospective exchange-owned tokens available on the market; however, due to the development of the exchanges themselves, they are of high potential and have good growth prospects. “Biconomy is one of the biggest...
CURRENCIES
$GZONE: Latest BlueZilla-Issued Asset Noting Over 100x ROI within Hours of IDO

Thanks to raising substantial capital in the IDO, the GameZone team can continue building its ecosystem, attracting game developers, and help enhance the world of play-to-earn blockchain gaming. The BlueZilla team continues to put a spotlight on blockchain ecosystems and industries that deserve more attention. After bringing launchpad solutions to...
VIDEO GAMES

