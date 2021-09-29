Altrucoin: Community-Driven & Charitable Token Has Launched on Binance Smart Chain

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Daffy Charitable, an online community based on an innovative new financial platform for giving, emerged from stealth today with a mission to help people be more generous, more often. Previously known as Silverback Ventures, Daffy is a highly anticipated consumer fintech company co-founded by veteran executive Adam Nash (Acorns, Wealthfront, LinkedIn) and veteran software engineer Alejandro Crosa (Slack, Twitter, LinkedIn). Daffy, the Donor-Advised Fund for You™, reimagines what charitable giving looks like. With Daffy, members easily choose how much money they want to set aside for charity every year, watch it grow tax-free in one of nine modern investment portfolios, and can donate to more than 1.5 million charities in the U.S., right from their phone. Contributions to a member’s Daffy fund can be made with a linked bank account, a credit or debit card through Apple Pay™, most publicly traded stocks, and crypto. Plus, Daffy stores all donations in one place, so members never lose a donation receipt again.

