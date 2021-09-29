CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Influential Organ Player Dr. Lonnie Smith Has Died At Age 79

By Vincent Acovino
boisestatepublicradio.org
 7 days ago

The Hammond organ makes a singular jazz sound. (SOUNDBITE OF LOU DONALDSON'S "ALLIGATOR BOGALOO") And nobody rocked it harder than musician Lonnie Smith. He died this week at the age of 79 after a music career that spanned decades and inspired a new generation of musicians in a different genre.

www.boisestatepublicradio.org

Related
jambands

Tributes Pour in for Late Organ Virtuoso Dr. Lonnie Smith

Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away from pulmonary fibrosis in his home in Florida on Sept. 28, his label Blue Note Records confirmed. He was 79-years-old. “We’re deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away today…,” Blue Note Records shared on Twitter. “Doc was one of the funkiest & most inventive organists to ever walk the earth & we were proud to bring this remarkable man’s joyous music to fans all over the world.”
ENTERTAINMENT
jazzwise.com

Dr. Lonnie Smith (03/07/42 – 28/09/2021)

Hammond hero became a buzzword in the 1990s when a new generation of listeners began to turn on to the organists whose heyday was the ‘60s. Dr. Lonnie Smith, who has died at the age of 79, was a key discovery. Along with the likes of Big John Patton, ‘Brother’ Jack McDuff and the formidable two Jimmys – Smith and McGriff – Dr. Lonnie was a revered exponent of the glorious, gospelised Hammond B-3.
MUSIC
bmi.com

BMI Mourns the Loss of Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith

BMI is saddened by the recent passing of longtime BMI affiliate, Dr. Lonnie Smith, who was renowned for his incredible talent as an organist after first laying hands on a Hammond as a teen. In short time, Smith captured the attention of such greats as BMI affiliate George Benson, whose albums It’s Uptown and The George Benson Cookbook Smith became a part of before securing his initial place on the Blue Note label. The burgeoning gospel, blues and jazz artist’s album, Think!, debuted in 1968 with subsequent albums, Turning Point, Move Your Hand, Drives and Live at Club Mozambique now considered classics. During his storied career, Smith landed DownBeat’s prestigious Organist of the Year award in addition to many other accolades including being named one of the NEA’s 2017 Jazz Masters, the highest honor bestowed upon a jazz musician. As an influencer, Smith’s music was widely sampled across the dance and hip-hop genres with his final studio album, Breathe, released earlier this year.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

R.I.P. jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith

Jazz legend Dr. Lonnie Smith, organist and NEA Jazz Master, died on Tuesday in his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was 79. His label, Blue Note Records, reported the news, noting that the cause was pulmonary fibrosis. Smith grew up in the suburbs of Buffalo, New York, and began...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

World renowned jazz musician, Lackawanna native Dr. Lonnie Smith dies

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — ​The music world is mourning one of the world’s greatest jazz organists and a Lackawanna native, Dr. Lonnie Smith. Blue Note Records says Smith died earlier this week from a form of lung disease. He was 79-years-old. Smith got his start playing and singing at local venues...
LACKAWANNA, NY
theviolinchannel.com

Violinist James Buswell has Died, Age 74

Born in Indiana, James Buswell began playing the violin at age 5. His primary violin teachers included Mary Canberg, Paul Stassevich, and Ivan Galamian, with whom he studied at The Juilliard School. He also graduated in 1970 from Harvard University with a degree in Renaissance Art. Buswell started playing the...
MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

Carlisle Floyd, a founding father of American opera, has died at age 95

Composer Carlisle Floyd, widely viewed as a founding father of American opera, died Thursday at age 95 in Tallahassee, Fla. His death was announced by his publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, which did not share the cause of his death. Floyd's operas, which numbered more than a dozen, were steeped in...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Dr. Lonnie Smith, Mary Halvorson, Gregory Porter & More: The Week in Jazz

The Week in Jazz is your roundup of new and noteworthy stories from the jazz world. It’s a one-stop destination for the music news you need to know. Let’s take it from the top. Noteworthy. Dr. Lonnie Smith Dies: Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith...
MUSIC
boisestatepublicradio.org

The Urban Griot, Dr. Billy Taylor: A Centennial Celebration

In the grand history of Black American music, no one ever embodied a combination of instrumental prowess, composerly ambition, educational authority and institutional savvy quite like Dr. Billy Taylor. A pianist who honed his skills at the dawn of modern jazz, Dr. Taylor made his most lasting contribution as a spokesman for the art form — indelibly coining the phrase "America's classical music" and going on to spread its message on National Public Radio, on CBS Sunday Morning and through the educational organization Jazzmobile.
MUSIC
