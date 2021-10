GRETNA, La. — Orlita Monvil has been emotional these days while watching TV. She says it's heartbreaking to see her people at the border, and she feels helpless. "When I watch it, I feel so bad for them because they have no water, nowhere to sleep, they have children they have people pregnant, that's why I feel bad. The only thing I know God knows everything and I want to say pray for our country, I love my country," said Monvil.

GRETNA, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO